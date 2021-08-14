Tyler Legacy wrapped up its first week of football practices with media day on Saturday in its new indoor facility.
Players and coaches took a variety of photos as the season approaches. They also got a chance to reflect on the first week.
“It was a good week of practice,” second-year Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “I thought there was a lot of good retention form the summer and spring. Having spring ball definitely makes a difference. I feel like as we go into this first regular week of school, where we get on kind of a routine schedule, I feel like we’re a good spot. But we definitely still need a lot of practice. That’s what this next week is for, as well as the scrimmage against Marshall. It’s definitely going to help us.”
There are a lot of familiar faces for the Red Raiders, some even trying new positions.
“I want to see how I do at linebacker,” senior running back Bryson Donnell said. They got me in at linebacker some and going in at slot, just trying different things.”
“I’ve been at receiver lately,” senior defensive back Aaron Sears said. “It’s a good feeling being able to move around for my teammates and help wherever they need me to.”
“We’re seeing a lot of unselfishness because it would be easy to say I’m just a one-way guy, but we’ve got guys that are willing to learn both sides of the ball,” Willis said. “There may come a point and time in the season where we have to do it. This is the time of year where they learn both sides of the ball, so they’re serviceable throughout the season where we get in situations where we have to have that depth.”
Another storyline this season is the quarterback position as senior Bruce Bruckner and sophomore Luke Wolf are in the mix.
“There has been a lot of good retention from those guys,” Willis said. “Both of them are in a great spot, and we feel comfortable with both of them.”
“Ever since he got into the varsity locker room, we compete every day,” Bruckner said. “We compete every day, but at the same time, off of the field, we’re still friends. It’s a great competition. It makes me better and him better.”
The offensive line is also continuing to grow as several newcomers will surround seniors Kade Fry and Donavan Jordan.
“I think it’s been a good week,” Fry said. “We’ve still got a long ways to go, but I think it’s coming together.”
The Red Raiders will begin full contact drills on Monday. Legacy will travel to Marshall for a scrimmage on Thursday. The season opener is Aug. 27 at Lufkin.