It is postseason baseball time as Tyler Legacy and Wylie meet in a Class 6A best-of-three series beginning Friday.
Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday on the campus of Wylie High School (2550 W FM 544, Wylie, 75098).
Game 2 is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75702).
If a third game is necessary it will follow the completion of Game 2.
The winner of the Tyler Legacy-Wylie series will play the winner of Bryan (21-2) vs. Waxahachie (14-11-1) next week in the area round. The Bryan-Waxahachie series begins with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday at Viking Field in Bryan with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie’s Roberts Park. Game 3, if needed, would follow Game 2.
Wylie (12-13) finished runner-up in District 9-6A with an 11-4 league record, falling in the tiebreaker game for first place with Garland Naaman Forest.
The Red Raiders (13-14-1) placed third in District 10-6A with an 8-4 mark. Rockwall-Heath was first with Rockwall second and Mesquite fourth.
Tyler Legacy coach Sam Gillispie said he is proud of how his team came together and played well in district, a league that includes defending state champion Rockwall-Heath.
He added Wylie is a "real scrappy team."
"They like to play small ball," Gillispie said. "When someone reaches base with no outs, you can bet you will see a bunt — one through nine in the batting order. They are a solid ball team."