The Tyler Legacy swim team came up sevens at the UIL Class 6A Swimming and Diving Meet on Saturday in Austin.
Senior Sam Eckert finished seventh in 50 freestyle and the Red Raider relay teams in the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle both placed seventh in the meet held at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas.
Eckert clocked in at 20.57 seconds in the 50 free. In Friday’s prelims, Eckert qualified in a time of 20.50. He also won the consolation final of the 100 free in a time of 45.33. In the prelims, the Red Raider just missed the finals with a Friday time of 45.44.
The 200 free relay of Eckert, Jordan Smith, Griffin Baker and Hayden McCullough finished in a time of one minute and 25.66 seconds. On Friday, the 200 free relay tied a school record with a time of 1:25.10 to advance to the championship final.
For the second consecutive day, the 400 free relay set a school record with a time of 3:06.50. The relay consists of Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith.
On Friday, Eckert swam a school-record time of 45.12 lead off the 400 free relay as Eckert, McCullough, Baker and Smith set a relay record with a time of 3:06.79.
The Red Raiders placed 12th in the team competition with 69 points.
Southlake Carroll won the meet with 229 points, followed by Humble Kingwood (203), The Woodlands (188.5), Fort Bend Clements (122) and Plano West (100.5).
Fifty-six teams scored points in the 6A meet.
