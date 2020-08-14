The Tyler High Lions and Tyler Legacy Red Raiders have scheduled football scrimmages for late September.
The Red Raiders are slated to play Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 17. The practice is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The Lions are scheduled to meet Pine Tree at Pirate Stadium in Longview on Friday, Sept. 18. The scrimmage is set to start at 7 p.m.
Class 6A and 5A teams saw their football and volleyball seasons pushed back by the University Interscholastic League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THS opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 24 against the Texas High Tigers in Tyler, while TLHS plays Lufkin in Tyler on Friday, Sept. 25 (7:30 p.m.).
The Tyler schools will face each other the second week of the season on Oct. 2. The Red Raiders are the home team.
The remainder of the Lions non-district slate includes: at Nacogdoches (Oct. 9) and vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite (Oct. 16). Kickoff for the first three games for the Lions is 7 p.m. with the Horn game at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders' non-district seed includes: at Longview (Oct. 9) and at Allen (Oct. 16).
The Lions' District 7-5A contests include: Oct. 23 at McKinney North (McKinney ISD Stadium); Oct. 30 (open); Nov. 6 vs. West Mesquite (Homecoming); Nov. 13 at Wylie East (Wylie ISD Stadium); Nov. 20 vs. Highland Park; Nov. 27 at Sherman (Bearcat Stadium) and Dec. 4 vs. Longview.
All of Tyler's district games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
The Red Raiders' District 12-6A scheduled includes: Oct. 23 (open); Oct. 30 vs. Dallas Skyline; Nov. 6 at Rockwall (Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium); Nov. 13 vs. Mesquite Horn; Nov. 20 at North Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium); Nov. 27 vs. Rockwell-Heath; and Dec. 4 at Mesquite (E.H. Hanby Stadium).
All of Tyler Legacy's district games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
The Lions and Red Raiders play home games on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. More details about how many fans may attend, along with other rules will be announced later.