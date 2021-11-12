Kevin Walker’s first season as head coach of the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will always be one to remember.
With a roster full of seniors, the Red Raiders won their first district title since 2006 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The second season, which tips off against Sulphur Springs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Varsity Gymnasium, will be very unique.
The Red Raiders have 11 players — none with a single minute of varsity experience.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever had,” Walker said. “Having nobody with any varsity experience at all will be different.”
The Red Raiders don’t know what to expect early on, but they do have scrimmages against Lufkin, Hallsville and Mesquite Poteet under their belt.
“It was rough to start,” Walker said. “They didn’t know the speed of a varsity basketball game, and they got that experience. We kind of got our bell rung a little bit in the first two quarters against Lufkin, but then we came back later and beat Lufkin for two quarters. We played a lot better in the second two quarters against both Lufkin and Hallsville.
“I was happy with the way we responded and finished. I also liked the energy from our bench”
Legacy is hoping its non-district schedule, along with tournaments, will help prepare it for District 10-6A competition, which begins Dec. 21 at Rockwall.
“We know it’s a process,” Walker said. “It’s not an overnight thing. We would love to be 17-0 going into district, but if we go 0-12 in district, the 17-0 won’t matter. We want to win every time we step on the floor, but the biggest thing is we want to get better and continue to buy into the process, knowing the most important games start Dec. 21.”
Among the players for the Red Raiders this season will be juniors Nick Vasso, JJ Harris, Cayden Callier and Kevin Jennings, sophomore Cooper Moore and 6-6 sophomores Jaiden Hambrick and Luke Anderson.
“Ultimately, I just want us to get more comfortable with the pressure and intensity in which a varsity game is played,” Walker said. “I think the only way to do that is to get in game situations and learn from mistakes. We just have to make sure we keep going and always take steps forward.”
Legacy’s rivalry game at Tyler High is Nov. 30.