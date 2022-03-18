George Rippy was in command on the mound and Red Raider teammates Cooper Hill and Dakota McCaskill had two big RBI blasts as Tyler Legacy defeated Allen, 3-0, on Friday in a non-district baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Red Raiders improve to 4-8-1 on the season and 1-1 since Tyler ISD assistant athletic director Sam Gillispie replaced longtime coach James Boxley as manager of Legacy. Allen falls to 9-5.
Rippy was in control almost the entire game, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing five hits while striking out five and walking three.
Preston Newberry, who displayed his glove in center before coming to the mound, got the save with a bases-loaded strikeout in the seventh.
After being blanked in the last three games, the Red Raiders got on the board with two massive hits by Hill and McCaskill in the fourth.
Lucas Grundy got things going with a bunt single. Then up came Hill who belted a ball off the center field wall, near the 380 sign. Grundy rounded the bases and scored on Hill’s triple.
McCaskill then launched the next ball over the head of the Eagle rightfielder to the wall, driving in Hill for a 2-0 lead.
The Red Raiders added a run in the fifth as Rippy singled down the left field line. Connor Fiornetino ran for Rippy and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Davis. Fiornetino went to third on Landon Brown’s hit and came home on Newberry’s single up the middle.
The Legacy defense also displayed some glove.
In the first inning, Allen’s Tim Reynolds singled to center and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Tate Greene. Nick Mesquita then singled to center and Reynolds rounded third but put on the brakes as Newberry rifled a strike home to catcher McCaskill. After a couple of tosses between third baseman Cooper Moore and McCaskill, Reynolds was tagged out give the Red Raiders a big lift.
The next batter flew out to right fielder Brown.
The Red Raiders also had two double plays. In the second after a walk, Rippy snagged a shot up the middle, wheeled to shortstop Hill who stepped on second and fired to first baseman Davis for the twin killing.
In the seventh after Lathan Van Ausdel was hit by pitch, Garret Carter hit to shortstop Hill who tossed to second baseman Tyler Priest who touched second and fired to first baseman Davis for the DP.
The Red Raiders open District 10-6A play on Tuesday, hosting Dallas Skyline. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mike Carter Field. The Eagles begin District 5-6A play also on Tuesday, traveling to McKinney to meet Boyd in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
