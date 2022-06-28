Lamar University’s website shows eight East Texas football products already on the roster for the Cardinals.
Several more recently signed with the program this past school year, including Tyler Legacy’s Donavan Jordan and Eithan Wallace.
Now, East Texans from the Class of 2023 are starting to announce their intentions to make their way to Beaumont.
On Monday, West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata was the latest to commit to Lamar.
After talking with my family and @CoachGipson11 , I’m excited to announce my commitment to @LamarFootball . I would like to thank him and @blane_morgan for giving me the chance to continue playing. It wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates helping me along the way. pic.twitter.com/3s7Nrj3m1y— Andon Mata (@AndonMata) June 27, 2022
Mata was 145 of 245 for 2,599 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior. He also had 40 carries for 420 yards with 13 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a 12-1 record.
Last week, Troup running back Kevin Pierce and Jacksonville linebacker Koda Canady also committed to Lamar.
After a great conversation with @ScottThiessen15 & @CoachGipson11. I’m 100% committed to Lamar University‼️@coachsamwells @SR_scouting @RicklanHolmes pic.twitter.com/JcVeZ7Zs0l— Kevin Pierce II (@kevinpierce2023) June 23, 2022
Home🔴⚫️@LamarFootball 👏🏽@CoachGipson11 @CoachPCovington #WeAreLU 🤟🏽#22RedBirdLane #RedBirdRising pic.twitter.com/mtYw1oeFSq— koda canady (@koda_canady) June 19, 2022
Pierce had 1,546 total yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Canady had 65 tackles.
Canady’s teammate, wide receiver Devin McCuin committed to another program that has shown an affinity to East Texas — UTSA.
Found my home!!🧡💙 1000% COMMITTED 🤙🏾@CoachTraylor @CoachJP3 @CoachWillStein @BHoward_11 @RivalsNick @justinwells2424 @UTSAFTBL @UTSARivals #210TriangleOfToughness #Birdsup pic.twitter.com/ZD3TmYNBmF— Devin Mccuin⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DevinMccuin1) June 16, 2022
Lamar and UTSA both have coaches on their staffs with East Texas ties.
Lamar held a camp in Lindale last year and has had camps in Tatum and Lindale this summer.
In other recent local recruiting news:
Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and the brother of Colorado quarterback Owen McCown, picked up an offer from Lamar.
After a great camp @LamarFootball, I’m extremely honored to receive an offer from Lamar University! @JacksonEskierka @CoachGipson11 @blane_morgan @CoachTSitton @recruitrusk @DamianDevon pic.twitter.com/ipMFtdomjs— Aiden McCown (@AidenMcCown14) June 17, 2022
Beckville running back Jkoby Williams picked up an offer from Lamar. He also has offers from Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and UTSA.
#AGTG I’m blessed to receive an offer from @LamarFootball 🟥⬛️ after a great talk with @CoachGipson11 @blane_morgan. @Coach_Tb2 @CoachBanks8 @Beckville_Sport @SR_scouting @24_RossC @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/8wBmgcaMQq— Jkoby Williams (@WilliamsJkoby) June 15, 2022
Chapel Hill defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston just released his top seven schools — TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, UTSA, Kansas State and Prairie View A&M.
Top 7💥. Appreciate @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/8CexZCBNBw— Keviyan⚡️🦍 (@Keviyan7) June 20, 2022
Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud visited Alabama on June 24.
Four-star defensive end Jordan Renaud shared images on IG after his official visit to #Alabama this past weekend. https://t.co/UTfUdLAWBA #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xe5P1h3zQz— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 28, 2022
Tyler running back Derrick McFall recently took a visit to Alabama.
Tyler 2024 4⭐️ RB Derrick McFall on an Unofficial Visit at Alabama❗️@Derrick_mcfall0 coming off a big sophomore season! He’s a top prospect in the 2024. Finished the season with over 1800 yards. He received the offered in April. Could you see him at Alabama⁉️👀@TylerLionsFB pic.twitter.com/cpkLJkasBj— WeDemBos Media (@WeDemBos) June 23, 2022
Been doing this to long to stop now#10ToesDown #FillTheGap pic.twitter.com/CTanPoXuL8— Ricklan Holmes🦁👑 (@RicklanHolmes) June 22, 2022
Tyler receiver Montrell Wade committed to Boston College last week.
Whitehouse receiver Jermod McCoy took visits to Tulane and Louisiana Tech and was also recently offered by Lamar.
Thank you for the great visit La Tech! Had a great time!! 🔴⚪️🐶 @SCumbie_LaTech @JBrown_LATech @LATechFB pic.twitter.com/FMO0LQHido— Jermod McCoy (@Jermodmccoy) June 21, 2022
Thank you for the great visit Tulane! 🌊🟢⚪️ @GreenWaveFB @CoachWEFritz @Coach_CHampton @Dawavykoach @JJMcCleskey pic.twitter.com/QKbdum1EbE— Jermod McCoy (@Jermodmccoy) June 24, 2022
Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe recently took visits to Baylor and Texas.
Thank you @CoachMateos, @coachgrimey, and @CoachDaveAranda for an amazing camp and a photoshoot opportunity after! Thankful for the coaching, the hard work, and the opportunity to see @Jenkinsdabeast again! @BUFootball @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 pic.twitter.com/Igdvf2wsIO— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) June 25, 2022
Thank you @Coach_Gideon, @KJJFlood, @CoachSark, and the rest of the UT coaching staff for a great day around campus and an even better camp! Glad I could come down and get coached up! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/VwNr3TILnF— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) June 24, 2022
Lindale offensive lineman Will Hutchens visited Sam Houston.
Had a great visit and camp at @BearkatsFB!! Thank you @CBassett_SHSU and @CoachKCKeeler for having me!!@Lindale_FB @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @CoachB_Ricks pic.twitter.com/9GpDkhv1Yj— Will Hutchens (@Will_Hutchens52) June 25, 2022
Longview receiver Jalen Hale recently visited USC.
Headed to Cali for a official visit see y’all soon pic.twitter.com/E6o816Yyid— Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) June 16, 2022
Longview running back Taylor Tatum recently picked up an offer Michigan State. He’s also picked up offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, TCU, Sam Houston and Oklahoma in June and picked up offers from Oregon, California, SMU and Oklahoma State in May.
Blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Football Michigan State University.@Coach_mtucker @Ereed26 @coachjohnking @gabrieldbrooks @justinwells2424 @GHamilton_On3 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @Perroni247 @Ck2Sports @samspiegs #RELENTLESS #ChopLife #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/Z6FJkHr7a6— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) June 15, 2022