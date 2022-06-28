Lamar University’s website shows eight East Texas football products already on the roster for the Cardinals.

Several more recently signed with the program this past school year, including Tyler Legacy’s Donavan Jordan and Eithan Wallace.

Now, East Texans from the Class of 2023 are starting to announce their intentions to make their way to Beaumont.

On Monday, West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata was the latest to commit to Lamar.

Mata was 145 of 245 for 2,599 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior. He also had 40 carries for 420 yards with 13 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a 12-1 record.

Last week, Troup running back Kevin Pierce and Jacksonville linebacker Koda Canady also committed to Lamar.

Pierce had 1,546 total yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Canady had 65 tackles.

Canady’s teammate, wide receiver Devin McCuin committed to another program that has shown an affinity to East Texas — UTSA.

Lamar and UTSA both have coaches on their staffs with East Texas ties.

Lamar held a camp in Lindale last year and has had camps in Tatum and Lindale this summer.

In other recent local recruiting news:

Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and the brother of Colorado quarterback Owen McCown, picked up an offer from Lamar.

Beckville running back Jkoby Williams picked up an offer from Lamar. He also has offers from Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and UTSA.

Chapel Hill defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston just released his top seven schools — TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, UTSA, Kansas State and Prairie View A&M.

Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud visited Alabama on June 24.

Tyler running back Derrick McFall recently took a visit to Alabama.

Tyler receiver Montrell Wade committed to Boston College last week.

Whitehouse receiver Jermod McCoy took visits to Tulane and Louisiana Tech and was also recently offered by Lamar.

Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe recently took visits to Baylor and Texas.

Lindale offensive lineman Will Hutchens visited Sam Houston.

Longview receiver Jalen Hale recently visited USC.

Longview running back Taylor Tatum recently picked up an offer Michigan State. He’s also picked up offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, TCU, Sam Houston and Oklahoma in June and picked up offers from Oregon, California, SMU and Oklahoma State in May.

 
 

