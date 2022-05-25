Tyler Junior College’s Jaylon Shelton and Gavin Forsha both announced their commitments on Tuesday, and like four of their Apaches teammates, they are headed to the Big 12.
Shelton, a former West Rusk High School standout, has committed to West Virginia. The safety had 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this past season.
🙏💛 #LLG pic.twitter.com/HSzaNrcEun— Jaylon⁷ (@JaylonShelton7) May 24, 2022
Shelton also had offers from TCU, Indiana and Stephen F. Austin.
Forsha committed to Kansas State, joining teammates Kobe Savage and Justice Clemons. The linebacker had 45 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2021 for the Apaches.
Dreams to reality🟣⚪️‼️ @KStateFB @TJCFOOTBALL @coachgordon1 @tjjacobson25 #EMAW pic.twitter.com/Tt16o45jQA— Gavin Forsha (@gforsha_11) May 24, 2022
@KobeSavage Let’s do it again brother😈💜💜 I’m coming home🙌🏽🤝 #EMAW. DONE (SIGNED)💜💜@KStateFB @coachgordon1 thank you👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VssJyOCtbv— justice (@justiceclemons) May 14, 2022
Forsha also had offers from USC, Louisiana Tech, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Lamar, Missouri State, Murray State, North Alabama, Northern Colorado and Tennessee-Martin.
TJC quarterback General Booty recently announced he’s going to Oklahoma, and Xavier Benson signed with Oklahoma State in December.
Tyler JC 🏈 players to the Big 12 General Booty to Oklahoma Xavier Benson to Oklahoma StJaylon Shelton to West Virginia Justice Clemons to Kansas State Gavin Forsha to Kansas State Kobe Savage to Kansas State— Da'on Savage (@Daon_Savage) May 24, 2022
———
Tyler Legacy 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Renaud has a Florida State visit scheduled for June 24. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among the many offers for Renaud.
I am proud and blessed to receive an offer from The University of Georgia @CoachDiribe96 @GeorgiaFootball #GoDawgs #AGTG🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CXpCC4XcIS— Jordan Renaud (@JordanX7even) February 15, 2022
Tyler 2024 running back Derrick McFall recently announced a Colorado offer. McFall has numerous offers, including Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and more.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado🖤💛 #buffs @CUBuffsFootball @RicklanHolmes @247Sports @On3sports @justinwells2424 #ImCer0 pic.twitter.com/5JWA2B7oVP— imcer0._ (@Derrick_mcfall0) May 19, 2022
Tyler 2023 receiver Montrell Wade recently grabbed an offer from San Diego State. Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Washington State and Vanderbilt are among Wade’s other offers.
Blessed to receive an offer from San Diego State University🔴⚫️#Aztec #STEADYBALLIN pic.twitter.com/2CpXWjpsuU— 7 (@MontrellWade) May 17, 2022
Tyler 2023 receiver Ahstin Watkins picked up an offer from Texas Southern on Tuesday. He also has offers from Alcorn State, Colorado State, Northern Arizona and TCU.
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas Southern University 🐯⚪️ @Coach_JW3 @TexasSouthernFB @RicklanHolmes @247Sports @TylerLionsFB #HBCU pic.twitter.com/yBYnxKAuph— Ahstin”Oz”Watkins (@ahstin0) May 25, 2022
Tyler 2024 defensive lineman Jace Sanford recently picked up his first offer from Arkansas State.
Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Arkansas state @RicklanHolmes @TylerLionsFB @On3Recruits @NextLevelD1 @247recruiting @AStateFB @CoachReynolds81 pic.twitter.com/QUUOMTSuh5— Jace sanford (@SanfordJace3) May 18, 2022
Whitehouse 2023 receiver Jermod McCoy recently announced an offer from Oregon State. It joins offers from Louisiana Tech, Georgetown, Sam Houston, Tulane, Penn, Columbia, Army and Air Force, among others.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State University! ⚫️🟠@BeaverFootball @CoachAPerk @KyleWesterberg pic.twitter.com/Co5fTGXVcb— Jermod McCoy (@Jermodmccoy) May 24, 2022
Chapel Hill 2023 defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston reported his 19th offer from Air Force on Tuesday. Huddleston also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, UTSA, SMU and North Texas, among others.
#AGTG I am blessed to receive my 19th offer from @AF_Football. Special thanks to @coachskene3 @coachriordan @johnsonboi24 #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/Az1IxkF66X— Keviyan⚡️🦍 (@Keviyan7) May 24, 2022
Chapel Hill 2025 running back Rickey Stewart recently announced his 12th offer from San Diego State. After a standout freshman season, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and UTSA are among the early offers for Stewart.
bless to recieve my 12th offer from @AztecFB thanks to @CoachCooperSDSU and s/o to @coachriordan @johnsonboi24 pic.twitter.com/ExFSlhIIGH— Rickey ✌🏾 (@IIik1211) May 16, 2022
Chapel Hill 2025 quarterback Demetrius Brisbon recently announced an offer from Colorado State. The All-East Texas Offensive Newcomer of the Year also has offers from Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri, Texas Tech, UTSA and SMU.
blessed to recieve my 7th offer from @CSUFootball thanks to @co_coachperry and s/o to @coachriordan @johnsonboi24 #OHANA pic.twitter.com/YCKffiyqgL— Agent “ 3 “ ✨ (@DEMETRIUSBRISB2) May 12, 2022
Lindale 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe recently picked up an offer from Nebraska. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech UTSA and Austin Peay.
After a great conversation with @BryanApplewhite, I am excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @CoachB_Ricks @Joel_Rinlee pic.twitter.com/vJq7l0DIEW— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) May 18, 2022
Mineola 2023 running back Dawson Pendergrass recently committed to Baylor. He also had offers from Air Force, Arkansas, Army, Colorado State, Indiana, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA.
After a very exciting conversation with @CoachDaveAranda and @CoachMateos I am beyond blessed to announce that I have decided to further my academic and football career at @BUFootball #SicEm @coach_LB1 @aaron_slider @Coaching4God pic.twitter.com/wBueyPTvbn— Dawson Pendergrass ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Dawson_penni) May 12, 2022