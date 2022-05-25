Tyler Junior College’s Jaylon Shelton and Gavin Forsha both announced their commitments on Tuesday, and like four of their Apaches teammates, they are headed to the Big 12.

Shelton, a former West Rusk High School standout, has committed to West Virginia. The safety had 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this past season.

Shelton also had offers from TCU, Indiana and Stephen F. Austin.

Forsha committed to Kansas State, joining teammates Kobe Savage and Justice Clemons. The linebacker had 45 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2021 for the Apaches.

Forsha also had offers from USC, Louisiana Tech, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Lamar, Missouri State, Murray State, North Alabama, Northern Colorado and Tennessee-Martin.

TJC quarterback General Booty recently announced he’s going to Oklahoma, and Xavier Benson signed with Oklahoma State in December.

———

Tyler Legacy 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Renaud has a Florida State visit scheduled for June 24. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among the many offers for Renaud.

Tyler 2024 running back Derrick McFall recently announced a Colorado offer. McFall has numerous offers, including Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and more.

Tyler 2023 receiver Montrell Wade recently grabbed an offer from San Diego State. Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Washington State and Vanderbilt are among Wade’s other offers.

Tyler 2023 receiver Ahstin Watkins picked up an offer from Texas Southern on Tuesday. He also has offers from Alcorn State, Colorado State, Northern Arizona and TCU.

Tyler 2024 defensive lineman Jace Sanford recently picked up his first offer from Arkansas State.

Whitehouse 2023 receiver Jermod McCoy recently announced an offer from Oregon State. It joins offers from Louisiana Tech, Georgetown, Sam Houston, Tulane, Penn, Columbia, Army and Air Force, among others.

Chapel Hill 2023 defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston reported his 19th offer from Air Force on Tuesday. Huddleston also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, UTSA, SMU and North Texas, among others.

Chapel Hill 2025 running back Rickey Stewart recently announced his 12th offer from San Diego State. After a standout freshman season, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and UTSA are among the early offers for Stewart.

Chapel Hill 2025 quarterback Demetrius Brisbon recently announced an offer from Colorado State. The All-East Texas Offensive Newcomer of the Year also has offers from Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri, Texas Tech, UTSA and SMU.

Lindale 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe recently picked up an offer from Nebraska. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech UTSA and Austin Peay.

Mineola 2023 running back Dawson Pendergrass recently committed to Baylor. He also had offers from Air Force, Arkansas, Army, Colorado State, Indiana, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports