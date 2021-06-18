LINDALE — Lamar University has recently amped up recruiting in East Texas.
With a head coach and recruiting coordinator both with East Texas ties, the Cardinals understand the landscape of East Texas football.
On Friday afternoon, Lamar hosted a football camp at Lindale High School’s indoor practice facility.
“East Texas is kind of where I got my roots, where I grew up,” Lamar head football coach Blane Morgan said. “We have some pretty deep ties. I think we love small-school kids that play multiple sports, and you get a lot of those kids in East Texas. I think it’s very blue collar, and that’s what kind of program we’re going to be. We’re going to be a blue collar, bring your hard hat every day and go to work type of program.”
Morgan is the son of Barry Morgan, who was the head coach at West Rusk from 1981-83 and Sabine from 1984-88. Morgan, born in Nacogdoches, also lived in Marshall, Center, Overton and Kilgore before playing his high school football at Addison Trinity Christian Academy.
The Cardinals’ recruiting coordinator and running backs coach is Coby Gipson, who was the head coach at Bishop T.K. Gorman for five seasons, including leading the Crusaders to the TAPPS state semifinals in 2014.He also spent time as an assistant coach at East Texas Baptist University and Howard Payne University, where he coached former Tyler High standout Duntayvion Gross, who led the American Southwest Conference in receptions.
“There’s no question (East Texas) is my favorite place to be,” Gipson said. “This will always be home. I love all of the coaches here. For me, going out recruiting is like going to see friends.
“It’s a no-brainer for us to come to East Texas, No. 1 because of the talent, and I have great relationships with the coaches in the area that do an incredible job. This is a good place to recruit.”
On the Cardinals’ most recent roster, they had four East Texans — Vencent Rockwell (Spring Hill), Darrell Bush (Gilmer), Marcus Harry (Longview) and Conner Boyette (Lindale).
In this year’s recruiting class, Lamar added Jaymond Jackson (Lindale), Dozie Ifeadi (Bishop Gorman), Darion Peace (Malakoff), Javonta Thomas (Van) and Caleb Arnold (Texas High).
On Friday, not only was there East Texas talent in the building, but players came from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the Waco area, among other places, to get a chance to impress the Lamar coaching staff.
“Coach reached out to me, and I had an open weekend, so I came out here,” said McGregor 2022 running back Chad Lorenz, who had multiple 200-yard rushing games last season. “I was actually born in Beaumont, and it’s a school I would like to attend.”
Marshall 2022 defensive tackle Isaiah Alexander said he has talked to Coach Gipson and was excited to come perform at the camp.
“I just want to compete and see who can guard me,” Alexander said.
Lindale had six players participating on Friday — Colton Widemon, Jacob Seekford, Cody Swaim, Evan Alford, Judson Long and Will Hutchens.
“It’s really great to have this camp here in our town,” said Widemon, a 2022 linebacker. “Most of the Division I camps are farther away, so it’s good for us to get exposure right here. I’m really trying to get my name out there. I have two offers so far, and I would like to add on to those.”
Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said it’s a great opportunity and something they hope to continue in the future.
“It’s an honor to have them here,” Cochran said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and now that we have this facility, it’s great that we have the opportunity to do it. I really appreciate Coach Morgan and Coach Gipson for giving us the chance. They’re a first-class program. We have Jaymond with them, and maybe we can get some other guys with them. Hopefully we can do it every year if it’s something they would want to do. It’s a good deal for East Texas to get college coaches here and a college staff to coach them.”
Before the camp started, Morgan took time to talk to the parents in attendance about scholarships, roster size and more, as well as answering any questions.
Lamar went 2-4 in its spring schedule in the Southland Conference. The Cardinals will be competing in the Western Athletic Conference beginning next season.