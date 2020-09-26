UT Tyler announced 17 newcomers to its baseball program for the 2021 season, and it’s highlighted by a highly decorated East Texan.
Former Canton standout Johnnie Krawietz, who set a state record of 58 consecutive scoreless innings during his senior season, has transferred from Division I Abilene Christian.
In his lone season at Abilene Christian, Krawietz threw 9 2/3 innings with a 3.72 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
“Johnnie will be a big addition to the staff,” UT Tyler pitching coach Ryan Vruggink said. “He is an extremely talented arm who is also extremely athletic. I think his best stuff is yet to come, and I am excited to get to work with him and help him reach that potential.”
As a senior at Canton, Krawietz was 12-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing two unearned runs in 67 2/3 innings. He also struck out 125 batters. At the plate, Krawietz was a .439 hitter with three home runs and 51 RBIs.
The Patriots are also adding Nolan Cox (LHP/Coastal Bend College/sophomore), Nathan Holmes (RHP/LSU Eunice/sophomore), Clayton Holt (RHP/Adidas Baseball/freshman), AJ Irvin (RHP/Blinn College/sophomore), Nick Niebur (RHP/Rockwall/freshman), C Ethan Bedgood (C/Sherman/freshman), Alex Bruce (IF/Northeast Texas/Hughes Springs/sophomore), Colson Cegielski (IF/Sugar Land Clements/freshman), Hayden Clearman (OF/Abilene Christian/freshman), Carson Cox (OF/Cowley College/Texarkana/sophomore), Kyle Hawkins (OF/Navarro College/sophomore), Andrew Hoegsberg (C/Cypress Christian/freshman), Riley Lambert (OF/Navarro College/sophomore), Edward Ortiz (IF/Cisco College/sophomore), Christian Terranova (OF/Pearland/freshman) and Tommy Tolve (IF/Frank Phillips College/LSU Shreveport/junior).