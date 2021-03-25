There was an old saying, "There's two sports in Texas — football and spring football."
That is somewhat true in 2021 as the junior colleges are playing a spring schedule as well as a fall slate.
Tyler Junior College is part of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference spring slate.
The Apaches, under second-year coach Thomas Rocco, open the football season on Saturday, traveling to Corsicana to meet Navarro College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
The Apaches are playing a seven game league schedule with one non-conference contest.
The top two teams will meet in the championship game at the end of the season. Normally, there is a four-team playoff but there have been many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foremost was not playing in the fall.
"It's a relief. It has been a long time coming," Rocco said. "The kids are excited; That's an understatement. The coaches are excited; Also an understatement. As odd as it might seem to everybody else it has become our new normal. We are ready to play our spring football season."
In the preseason poll, the Apaches are picked fifth along with Blinn and Cisco as each received 26 points in the coaches' poll. TJC did get one first-place vote. Kilgore is favored to win, receiving three first-place votes and 54 points. Navarro is second with 51 points (4 first-place votes) with Trinity Valley third (48 points) and New Mexico Military fourth (35 points). Northeastern Oklahoma A&M is eighth with 23 points.
Navarro is the defending champion.
"Essentially we have four guys who had significant playing time on both sides of the ball returning," Rocco said. "We do have strong leadership and a lot of that is coming from some local talent like Roderick Hawkins (John Tyler), Chance Billington (JT) and Mark Patton (Tyler Lee) — some of the Tyler guys. We do lack field experience, but we have a strong presence of leadership on the team."
The Apaches have a Leadership Council, which includes tight end Joshua McDowell (Jacksonville, Houston Baptist transfer), right guard Billington (John Tyler, Louisiana-Monroe transfer), running back Hawkins (John Tyler), free safety Kobe Savage (Paris, Texas A&M-Commerce transfer), linebacker James Neal (Paris, Abilene Christian transfer), nose guard Matt Mitchell (Kaufman), offensive lineman Joshua "Chevy" Echeverria (Waco), wide receiver Jostein Clarke (Prosper, Abilene Christian transfer) and defensive end Jared Byrd (Alexandria, Louisiana; Mississippi College transfer).
Slated to start at quarterback is true freshman Brendon Strickland (6-3, 220) from Princeton High School. He was offered by Texas A&M-Commerce, but elected to come to TJC.
Hawkins, the hard-running freshman from Tyler, will start at RB with Billington set to start on the offensive line.
Other conference games on Saturday include: New Mexico Military Institute at Cisco, 2 p.m.; Trinity Valley at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 2:30 p.m.; and Blinn at Kilgore, 3 p.m.
The Apaches' home opener is Friday, April 2 against Trinity Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
---
2021 TJC Apache Football Schedule
March 27 at Navarro 1 p.m.
April 2 Trinity Valley 2 p.m.
April 10 RPA College Prep 1 p.m.
April 17 at NE Oklahoma 2:30 p.m.
April 24 Kilgore 3 p.m.
May 1 New Mexico Military 1 p.m.
May 8 at Blinn 3 p.m.
May 15 Cisco 3 p.m.