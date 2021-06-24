For East Texan Mackenzie Brown in 2016 it was Ready, Set, Rio.
Now in 2021 for the archer, it’s on your mark, get set and Tokyo.
The Flint native has qualified for her second consecutive Olympic Games.
Brown, along with Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez and Casey Kaufhold, punched tickets to the Tokyo Olympics during the Final World Qualification Tournament on Sunday in Paris, France.
The trio will form Team USA’s recurve women’s squad at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
At the Rio de Janeiro, Brown was the lone female representing the United States. Now, she will have a couple of teammates.
“I think what’s awesome is me and Casey have worked together for a while, we’ve known each other for a long time, but Jenny is new,” Brown told Team USA Archery. “I think she did so awesome (Sunday), she’s done well at the camp, and she did a really good job falling in line with us. She’s slowly opened up and she makes us laugh every end and I think it’s great we made such a great team today and were able to secure our spots.”
The archery events at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to take place in Yumenoshima Park. Five events are planned and scheduled to begin on July 22 and continue through July 31.
An overall athlete who loves the outdoors, Brown had an early interest in the sport as she participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program in Texas. From there, she started shooting in a Junior Olympic Archery Development Club, and eventually was selected as a member of USA Archery’s Junior Dream Team.
Brown, who initially wanted to be a swimmer at the Olympics, competed for a spot on the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team when she was just 16 years old, and finished in the top 16.
Since then Brown continued to improve was selected to the Resident Athlete program at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.
On returning for a second Olympic Games with a full team, Brown added: “It’s honestly so great; I couldn’t have done it with any other team (Sunday). It’s just an honor to be on a team with two great girls and it’s an honor to go back to the Olympic Games representing the USA. I think getting to go with a full team instead of just one person is great and I feel great about that for Casey because I know how lonely it can be on your own and how much more fun it will be to shoot team rounds together.”
In the qualifying tourney in Paris, the USA squad beat Turkey in a shoot-off in the quarterfinals, followed by a 6-0 win over Spain in the semifinals to clinch the Olympics berth. The Americans fell to Mexico, 5-3, in the gold medal final.
USA’s Brady Ellison, Jack Williams and Jacob Wukie claimed first place honors for the American men to earn an Olympics berth.
The American men will try to medal in their third straight Olympics (beginning with 2012 London Games) while the USA women are seeking their first Olympic medal since a bronze in the debut of archery at the Seoul Games in 1988.
Included in this year’s archery event is mixed team competition.
Until now, male and female archers have had the opportunity to enter individual competitions and same-sex team events only at the Olympic Games.
The fast-paced event, in which teams comprising one man and one woman face-off against each other in set match play over four arrows per end, has been part of the World Championships since 2011. It is also a regular fixture on the World Cup tour.
In May of 2020, Brown teamed up with fellow Rio 2016 Olympian Zach Garrett to win bronze in the first leg of the World Cup, in Shanghai, China.
“Our marines have an ethos that you are watching your brother and then someone is watching your back and everyone is taken care of. It’s kind of that way in a team match,” Brown explained. “I am focused on making my shot really good when I get up on the line, and then I am supporting the rest of my team when they get up on the line.”
According to World Archery, archers at the Olympic Games use recurve bows and compete in the discipline of target archery.
The competition features individual, mixed team and team events. A mixed team consists of two archers, one man and one woman, shooting in the same category (with the same bow). A team consists of three archers of the same gender shooting in the same category (with the same bow).
Each country can send a maximum of three men and three women to the Olympic Games.
