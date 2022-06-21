Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler native, will be hosting a free youth football camp in partnership with USA Football FUNdamentals on Saturday.
The event provides area youth a unique opportunity to hear and learn from Bowser and other NFL players.
This free camp will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration/check-in 9 a.m.-10a.m.) on the main football field at Tyler High School (1120 N. Northwest Loop 323, Tyler 75702).
The camp provides youth aged 9-17 with the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship and teamwork, while building self-esteem both on-and-off the field. The camp will be split in to two sessions 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (ages 9-12) and noon to 2 p.m. (ages 13-17). Each participant will receive a t-shirt, lunch and refreshments.
Tyus will be hosting 200 kids from the Tyler community after registration filled up in record time.
The Tyus Bowser Youth Football Camp is made possible by the NFL Foundation, USA Football, Tyler Independent School District, NFLPA and Baltimore Ravens.
Bowser was an All-East Texas and All-State player while at John Tyler High School. He then played at the University of Houston and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Going into his sixth season in the NFL with the Ravens, Bowser has totaled 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and a touchdown in his career to date.
Follow Bowser on Twitter (@tbowser23) and Instagram (@Tyus23).