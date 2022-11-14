Rashun Williams poured in 35 points in his UT Tyler debut as the Patriots opened the 2022-23 basketball season with a 86-73 win over Louisiana Christian on Monday night at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Williams — a Radford transfer who also played at South Florida — was 13 of 19 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Williams scored five quick points to get the Patriots out to a 7-2 lead, but Ferontay Banks scored seven of the first 11 for the Wildcats and led a 9-0 run to put Louisiana Christian up 11-7.
Down 18-12, UT Tyler got a 3-pointer from Williams, but Louisiana Christian answered with a triple of its own from Bailey Hardy to make the score 21-15. The Patriots then went on an 8-0 run, started by a drive by Williams and a three from Williams.
With the score at 36-32 late in the half, the Patriots got a three from Mohamed Diallo. Jamael Owusu scored for Louisiana Christian in the final seconds of the half to put the score at 39-34 at halftime.
Williams had 17 points at the break for the Patriots, but he didn’t stop there.
Williams opened the second half with two free throws, and Milan Szabo put down a dunk on an assist by Myja White before the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run with two treys by Hardy to cut the score to 43-42. Then Williams went back to work, scoring six points in a 10-0 Patriots run.
UT Tyler stretched its lead to 67-51 with a baseline floater from Williams.
After Louisiana Christian cut the lead to 71-60, Williams hit his fifth triple of the night for his 35th point, putting the score at 74-60 with 5:40 to play.
Louisiana Christian got as close as 11, 78-67, with 3:35 to play, but the Patriots made sure their lead stayed at double digits the remainder of the way.
Hardy led Louisiana Christian with 22 points. Delor Johnson had 16 points, and Banks added 12 points.
Williams also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Szabo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots. Terrell Wilson had 13 points, and Diallo added 8 points and 11 boards.
UT Tyler (1-0) will play Arkansas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday in Russellville, Arkansas.