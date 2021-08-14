After a spirited first practice Friday afternoon, TJC football coach Thomas Rocco concluded the workout with some motivation for the 2021 season.
When addressing his team, Rocco noted the Apaches have not won a conference championship since 2000. Every sport at TJC has won numerous league titles since the turn of the century and many have won multiple national championships.
“It has been 21 years since TJC football has won a conference championship and we are picked sixth this season,” Rocco told the team, citing the motivation in front of the squad.
Later he said, “TJC has the potential to be the best in anything we do. So it is time to represent the College the right way and go win a championship for it.”
The new Apaches reported at noon Friday at Tyler Junior College, followed by helmet/equipment being issued.
Then came the first practice.
“We were focused with high energy and a lot of effort and enthusiasm — so I think it went well today,” Rocco said.
After practice, a team BBQ was held at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center with the squad greeting professors and administrators from the school as well as community supporters.
The Apaches want to forget the 2021 spring season in which they were 3-5 overall and 2-5 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
“They are anxious to play the season, coming out of the COVID year,” Rocco said. “We are excited to erase what happened last year and go compete for a championship this season.”
Quarterback Landry Kinne is returning. Kinne, the younger brother of former Tulsa star and current offensive coordinator at UCF G.J. Kinne, started the last two games, sparking the team with a win at Blinn. His father, Gary Joe Kinne, was a standout linebacker at Baylor in the 1980s. Brendon Strickland, who started the first six games of the season, transferred to Navarro College.
Another quarterback from another famous football family, General Booty, is in camp.
The 6-3 Allen High School graduate’s mother is the sister of former Arkansas and longtime NFL QB Joe Ferguson. His grandfather was a highly touted quarterback at Shreveport (Louisiana) Woodlawn and played at Arkansas and Mississippi State. His father (Abram Booty) played in the NFL and still holds records as a receiver at LSU. His uncle, John David Booty, started at USC where he won two Rose Bowls and played in the NFL and Josh Booty, another uncle, was in the NFL and was the No. 5 overall selection in the 1993 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins.
Rocco said at the SWJCFC Media Day last month, the quarterback position is open with several candidates including Kinne and Booty.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches’ new quarterback coach is former Illinois State QB Brady Davis, who began his career at Memphis, spending 2015-17 there before transferring. In 21 games at Illinois State, Davis completed 54% of his passes for 3,514 yards with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. ... He went to rookie camp in May with the Dallas Cowboys, but after a knee problem he decided to get into coaching. ... The Apaches’ opener is Sept. 4 against rival Kilgore College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.