ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers had their chances on Saturday afternoon. They just never capitalized.
The Rangers came away empty handed when they loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning. And again when they had runners at second and third with no outs in the eighth.
A potential walk-off victory in the ninth inning ended with Rougned Odor being called out on strikes.
In the end, the Colorado Rockies prevailed, 3-2, over the Rangers at Globe Life Field. The Rangers left 12 runners on base and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
Texas played from behind all day, falling into a 2-0 hole in the fourth inning. Colorado took advantage of shaky defense by Texas.
Odor was charged with an error on a fielder’s choice grounder by Charlie Blackmon with one out, which put runners at the corners. The Rockies scored one run on a bloop single down the right-field line by Matt Kemp. And the second run scored when Rangers starter Mike Minor couldn’t field a comebacker from Ryan McMahon cleanly, which allowed Blackmon to score on Minor’s errant throw home.
The Rockies added one more run in the seventh, which was enough on a day the Rangers offense stalled at inopportune times.
The Rangers had an opportunity in the bottom of the fourth when Elvis Andrus drew a leadoff walk, but he was caught stealing second with a nice tag by Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.
Texas got on the board with one run in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Shin-Soo Choo. However, that was its only run of the day.
The Rangers had a chance in the sixth, but stranded two runners. In the seventh, the Rangers loaded the bases with one out and the Nos. 3-4 hitters coming up. But Danny Santana struck out and Joey Gallo flew out.
Odor started the eighth inning with a bunt single, and Todd Frazier reached on a hit by pitch. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch with no outs. Once again, though, nothing materialized.
Rockies right-hander Jairo Diaz escaped by striking out Willie Calhoun and Ronald Guzman, and getting Jose Trevino to fly out.
The Rangers scored one run in the ninth on a soft grounder down the third-base line by Gallo, and had the potential winning run at the plate with Gallo at first and Odor at the plate. But Rockies closer Wade Davis ended it by striking out Odor.
Minor took the loss. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts over five innings.
Texas and Colorado will conclude their season-opening three-game series on Sunday afternoon.