MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th inning, among a season-high 10 walks by Texas pitches, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West for the first time since early April with a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Texas wasted a 5-0 lead built with Jonah Heim’s grand slam and J.P. Martinez solo homer, and Royce Lewis started Minnesota’s comeback with a fourth-inning slam.
The Rangers had held a share of first place in every day of the season except when they fell one game behind the Los Angeles Angels on April 8. Texas (73-57) has lost nine of its last 10 games, falling behind Seattle (74-56).
Minnesota overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth when Aroldis Chapman walked Michael A. Taylor with one out, and Taylor advanced on a disengagement violation. Donovan Solano followed with an RBI single, Chapman’s fifth blown save in eight chances.
Corey Seager hit a sacrifice fly in the 12th but Jorge Polanco hit into a run-scoring forceout in the bottom half.
With Carlos Correa on second as the automatic runner, Hernández (1-2) walked Joey Gallo on four pitches, Matt Wallner on a full count and Taylor on four pitches. The Twins won on a walk-off walk for the first time in exactly a year, since last Aug. 27 against San Francisco.
Hernández threw just eight of 23 pitches for strikes.
Dylan Floro (5-6) got three straight outs after a leadoff walk in the 13th.
Lewis’s slam off Chris Stratton started the comeback for AL Central leader Minnesota took three of four in the series and has a six-game lead over second-place Cleveland. Lewis’ only previous slam was May 13 last year.
Texas starter Jordan Montgomery pitched five shutout innings, then left with the bases loaded.