EMORY — Luke Sheppard is a multi-sport standout at Rains High School
The senior excels on the baseball diamond, the football field and on the track.
But baseball is where Sheppard’s future lies, and he will continue his career at Tyler Junior College.
“I absolutely considered playing college football,” Sheppard said. “All of the schools that show me interest in football, I’m grateful for them. I did consider it 100 percent, but it’s just one of those things that you look back to the childhood dream kind of thing. Also, I feel like I can have a longer career in baseball and had more options, so baseball was the clear choice for me.”
Once Sheppard decided baseball was the direction he was going to go, it also didn’t take long for him to decide that TJC would be his destination.
“When TJC first contacted me, obviously one of the first things that stood out to me is that it’s close to home,” Sheppard said. “Another thing that stands out to me is how much success they’ve had in the past. I talked to Coach (Doug) Wren and went to TJC on my first visit, and it was just an amazing time. It just really stood out to me more than any other school.”
As a freshman, Sheppard injured his shoulder during football season. He was limited to just 19 games in baseball season as a designated hitter. He hit .321 with two doubles, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases before he had surgery, which put an end to his season.
As a sophomore, Sheppard hit .455 with two home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, 39 RBIs, 32 runs and 19 stolen bases.
He had a knee injury that summer, placing another obstacle in his way.
“It’s been a wild ride to say the least,” Sheppard said. “Battling through those injuries was tough, but working back from it and being able to continue to play is amazing. I’ve been absolutely blessed with having the opportunity to compete.”
In 2020, Rains played 12 games before COVID-19 halted the season. Sheppard hit .500 with one home run, six doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs and six stolen bases. He also made five appearances on the mound, going 2-2 with a 0.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 innings.
During the summer with the Dallas Patriots, Sheppard hit .403 with 16 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 34 games. He also struck out four batters in 2 1/3 innings.
Sheppard’s father, Shannon Sheppard, said playing in the summer in 2020 allowed the TJC coaching staff to watch Luke play.
In his final football season, Sheppard threw for 848 yards and seven touchdowns, and he ran for 932 yards and 13 scores.
Sheppard has also had success in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and the sprint relays.
Sheppard will have one more track season and one final baseball season at the high school level before he heads to TJC.
“I think we’re going to have an amazing season,” Sheppard said. “I’m excited to get it rolling.”
Sheppard is an outfielder with a strong presence at the plate, according to Rains baseball coach Trey Neighbors.
“He’s going to hit for high average. He can play all over the field. He can bring it off the mound, as well,” Neighbors said. “I haven’t had a better hitter, a true hitter. He’s got a great eye. He’s searching for fastballs, and he’s looking to drive them. When he gets them, he hits them hard. And he’s so fast that a ball he hits in the gap is a double or triple.
“They’re also getting a quality kid. He’s going to go to class. He’s going to make his grades. And they’re getting a dang good athlete.”
Sheppard said he plans to get a degree in physical therapy.
