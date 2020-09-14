EMORY — Rains running back Mason Songer and quarterback Luke Sheppard both rushed for more than 100 yards and Andrew Balthrop returned an interception for a touchdown as the Wildcats defeated the Grand Saline Indians 69-6 on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. 

Rains improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Indians fell to 0-3.

Songer rushed for 162 yards and scored four touchdowns on just 10 carries. Sheppard gained 150 yards and scored a TD on nine attempts. Sheppard also connected on 3 of 6 passing attempts for 42 yards and a TD.

The Wildcats defense also stood out with defensive back Balthrop making eight tackles and returning an interception 65 yards for a TD. He also kicked six of seven extra points.

Rains linebacker Bobby Dell also had a standout game with 15 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also returned a punt 30 yards for a TD.

The Wildcats have a bye this week before opening District 5-3A Division I play at Mount Vernon on Sept. 25. Grand Saline is open this week and will open District 9-3A Division I action on Sept. 25 by hosting Winona.

