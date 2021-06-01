The Emory Rains Lady Cats are appearing in their third consecutive state softball tournament.
It could easily be four consecutive trips, but last year's event was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After appearing in the Class 4A state tournament in 2018, the Lady Cats have been in the 3A Final Four in 2019 and this season. Rains won it all in 2019, defeating Hallettsville, 6-2, in the final.
Rains goes for another title this week.
The Lady Cats (37-1) take on Bishop (31-3-2) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Austin at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.
The other semifinal has Holliday (38-2) meeting Diboll (33-5) at noon.
The semifinal winners advance to the Class 3A state championship game, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
Rains has an arsenal of arms, led by senior Sage Hoover, who is 22-0 in the circle. She is hitting .375. Senior Chanlee Oakes is 11-2 as a pitcher and hitting .455.
Other members of the squad are freshman outfielder Lynzee Hague (batting average, .405), sophomore outfielder Brianna Conforto (.250), senior shortstop Leo Terry (.545), senior catcher Sarah Coffman (.405), junior outfielder Myiah Garcia (.250), junior outfielder Madi Reid (.390), sophomore second baseman Avery Songer (.460), sophomore third baseman Mia Caison (.488), freshman outfielder/pitcher Cambree Oakes (.416 2-0), sophomore outfielder Raelyn Garcia (.300), junior outfielder Trista Conforto (.305), junior outfielder Bri Mays (.295), sophomore infielder/catcher Landry Lewers (.375) and freshman outfielder Anna Tanton Freshman (.275).
Scott Delozier is the head coach with his assistants Marisha Harris and Tim Morovick.
Support staff include student trainer Caleigh Piles, manager Emma Emig, statisticians Chloe McCorkle and Gracie Reid, and trainers Kyle Lemarr and Chad Parrish.
The Lady Cats' only loss this year was to Forney (7-2) in the ninth game of the season. Since then the closest a team has come to Rains was Grand Saline. The Lady Indians lost 3-0. Rains has won 27 consecutive games.
In the playoffs, Rains has outscored its opponents, 77-5.
Bishop is led by junior pitcher Andrea Martinez (21-0). This is the first state trip for the Badgers. Bishop is in Nueces County, just northeast of Kingsville and southwest of Corpus Christi.
The Badgers have lost one game in the postseason, a 4-3 decision to Santa Gertrudis Academy, in the first game of the Region IV final before winning the next two — 6-3, 3-1.
———
UIL Softball State Tournament
Red and Charline McCombs Field, The University of Texas at Austin
Tuesday, June 1
Class 1A Semifinals
Dodd City 4, Bloomburg 3, 8 innings
D’Hanis 4, Gail Borden County 1
Class 2A Semifinals
Crawford 1, Pineland West Sabine 0
Weimar (40-1) vs. Stamford (30-5)
Wednesday, June 2
Class 3A Semifinals
Emory Rains (37-1) vs. Bishop (31-3-2), 10 a.m.
Holliday (38-2) vs. Diboll (33-5), noon
Class 1A Final
Dodd City (16-3) vs. D’Hanis (18-7-1), 4 p.m.
Class 2A Final
Crawford (32-6) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
---
Thursday, June 3
Class 3A
Final, 1 p.m.
4A Semifinals
Iowa Park (39-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (32-8), 4 p.m.
Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7), 7 p.m.
---
Friday, June 4
5A Semifinals
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1), 10 a.m.
Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7), 1 p.m.
6A Semifinals
4 p.m.: Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)
7 p.m.: Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)
---
Saturday, June 5
Class 4A, 5A, 6A Finals
Class 4A Final, 1 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 7 p.m.