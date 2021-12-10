The latest “Ghostbusters” movie is in theaters but the Lady Lions had a different version of “Who you gonna call?”
Instead of Ray Parker Jr.’s answer, the Lady Lions dialed up Zonebusters on Friday.
Tyler High drained 14 3-pointers over the Lady Lobos’ zone defense en route to a 74-35 victory over old rival Longview in a girls basketball non-district game at the THS Gymnasium.
Freshman Kalyse Buffin and sophomore A’Niya Hartsfield led the way with four treys each as the Lady Lions won their fourth consecutive game.
Longview, paced by Latavia Bailey’s nine points and Ryan Roberts’ eight rebounds, fell to 2-11.
Others hitting from downtown for the Lady Lions were Kamora Jackson (3) and one each from Toniya Elmore, Shirial Mitchell and Ellyse Dayne.
Buffin led the way in scoring with 23 points. She also had eight steals, three rebounds and a block.
Others in double figures scoring for Tyler were Jackson (15) and Hartsfield (12).
Also finding the basket for the Lady Lions were Mitchell (9), ShaCaria Stevenson (4), Elmore (3), Dayne (3), Kayla Crawford (2), Jay’Mariea Taylor (2) and Justtice Taylor (1).
Jay’Mariea Taylor led THS with six rebounds with Mitchell adding four. Elmore had four steals with both Taylors swiping three apiece.
Following Bailey in scoring for the Lady Lobos were T’Asia McGee (7), Paris Simpson (6), Iyanna Taylor (4), Roberts (4), Journee Fairchild (2), Jakayla Gatson (2) and Jadyn Jones (1).
McGee added five rebounds and three steals with Iyanna Taylor grabbing four boards.
Tyler jumped out to a 20-5 first quarter lead and led 44-14 at halftime.
The Lady Lions hit the road on Tuesday, traveling to LaRue to meet the powerhouse LaPoynor Flyerettes. Tipoff for the varsity is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Lobos are scheduled to play host to Hallsville on Tuesday. Tipoff at Lobo Coliseum is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Tyler won the JV matchup, 37-29.