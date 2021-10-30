In what Van Coach Jared Moffatt called an "Instant Classic", his Vandals scored a wild, wild 55-54 win over rival Canton on Friday at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton.
Van senior quarterback Jackson Rainey accounted for eight touchdowns and 537 yards of offense in the District 7-4A Division II football game.
Rainey had one incompletion, his first throw of the night. He then hit on 17 consecutive passes while tossing five touchdown passes and throwing for 300 yards. On the ground Rainey gained 237 yards on 19 carries, including a 64-yard TD dash.
"(Rainey had an) unbelievable game last night against Canton," Moffatt said. "We needed every single point and yard to win. We had to score three different times in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
"(Rainey) threw what was the game-winning TD with 56 seconds left. Canton drove down and kicked a 43-yard field goal attempt for the win ... this kick hit the middle of the crossbar as time expired."
Also, it was the 100th victory for Moffatt in his head coaching career. His overall record is 100-38.
Brayden Bradshaw caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD with Ryder Shoquist (74 yards, TD) and John Crow (65 yards, TD) each grabbing four receptions. Luca Kozhev made two catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Beau Barton led the Vandals with 17 tackles, including four tackles for loss with an interception. Garrett Florey and Reed Parish were next in tackles with 11 and 10, respectively.
Van (9-0, 3-0) plays host to Brownsboro (5-4, 3-0) for the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
Canton (5-4,1-2) is scheduled to visit Mexia (2-7, 1-2) the same night.