LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell's crew chief tried to give him a little bit of coaching — some encouragement with about 40 laps left in the race and a victory and playoff spot at stake — and was promptly told, well, basically to shush.
"He told me that he had it under control," crew chief Adam Stevens said with a laugh, "and he clearly did."
Bell explained later there so many laps left in the race, that he didn't need a reminder of how far the No. 20 Toyota had to go to reach the finish line.
Plus, Bell already knew the way to reach victory lane at his favorite track.
Bell crashed the NASCAR playoffs — and tightened the pressure on the remaining winless drivers — winning Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the 14th Cup Series winner this season.
"That one was much needed right there," the 27-year-old Bell said.
Bell mastered the track where he won Xfinity Series races in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and was second in the Cup race last year, holding off Chase Elliott — last week's winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Bell is the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.
That's a worry for another day for Bell.
"That car was not very good when it started the race," team owner Joe Gibbs said. "It was middle-of-the-pack. It was struggling. At the end, they got him going in the right direction."
Bell chased down Elliott late and led the final 42 lap for Joe Gibbs Racing. His only other Cup win came in the second race of the 2021 season in the Daytona road course race.
Elliott finished second for Hendrick Motorsports and Bubba Wallace was third for 23XI Racing. Martin Truex Jr. dominated early and finished fourth and Kevin Harvick completed the top five.
Bell led JGR to its fourth win this season and 12th at New Hampshire.
Truex won the first two stages and led 172 laps before he faded after a poor pit stop and finished fourth. Truex dominated early from the pole and seemed poised to snap a season-long winless drought. Without a win, Truex is on the playoff bubble. Ryan Blaney is third in the points standings and Truex fourth, yet both could possibly miss the playoffs without a win. This is the third time in the last 20 years (2002, 2003, 2011) there have been 14 winners in the first 20 races.
Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon used their cars as battering rams under a caution midway through the race. Dillon hit Keselowski in the door on the backstretch. Keselowski retaliated and smacked Dillon on the passenger's side of the car and ran him off the track.
"We've gone at it a couple of times the last two years. One time, I hit really hard," Dillon said. "I just don't like the way certain people race me."
NASCAR's Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for its only stop of the year. The track long held two Cup races each year and Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch won the races in a doubleheader weekend last year.
Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win
TORONTO (AP) — Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar's career wins list.
The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt.
The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series' return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.
Dixon's 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
"It's amazing. Honestly, to be close to Mario — every time I'm asked these questions, I'm so thankful we still have A.J. and him in the pits," Dixon said. "It's just fantastic. It's huge, man. I feel so lucky to be part of this group."
Herta, who tested for McLaren in Formula 1 earlier in the week, finished second for Andretti Autosport. Rosenqvist was third, Graham Rahal fourth and Marcus Ericsson finished fifth to further pad his points lead.
"It was a very good day for us," Ericsson said. "We had a good plan, a good strategy. The crew did a great job."
Just not as good as his Ganassi teammate.
Dixon qualified second and spent the day running up front, despite creative fuel and tire strategies as teams jockeyed for track position early in the race. And the New Zealander, who turns 42 on Friday, was still out front when Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Kirkwood tangled to bring out the final caution and force a restart with 18 laps to go.
Dixon quickly opened a 2-second gap on Herta and never relinquished it, cruising to his fourth career win at Toronto. His first win anywhere since May 2021 at Texas also extended his record streak of at least one every year since 2004.
It also shoved Dixon into the thick of the points race; a seventh championship would match Foyt for the most in history.
"It was a tough drive, man. I don't know," Dixon said after exiting the car. "Ended a (winless) streak, which is fantastic. Just so happy for the team. It's been a crazy year. I still feel extremely bad for the (Indy) 500. It feels so good."
The win was a breath of fresh air for the Ganassi garage, too, which was thrown into turmoil this week over the contract status of reigning series champ Alex Palou. Ganassi issued a news release Tuesday that said it exercised its option on Palou for next season, only for Palou to refute it and rival team McLaren to announced he'd be driving for it.