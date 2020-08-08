BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick forced his way past Kyle Busch, then fended off hometown threat Brad Keselowski.
It takes a lot to beat Harvick these days — especially in Michigan.
Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, outlasting Keselowski in overtime Saturday in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick now has four victories at Michigan, including three in the last three years. He's been a big part of what is now a five-race winning streak for Ford at the Cup level at MIS.
Keselowski was denied again in his home state. He's never won a Cup race at Michigan, but he'll have another chance Sunday. It would have been a tall order to overcome Harvick's dominant No. 4 car on this day. Harvick also won the race's first two stages.
Martin Truex Jr. finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
Busch remained winless on the year with five races left in the regular season.
For the first two stages, the only yellow flags were for a competition caution and the stage endings. Then there were six cautions in the final stage and even a brief red flag for track cleaning.
The race, normally a 200-lap, 400-mile affair, was scheduled for 156 laps this time. It went to overtime after Christopher Bell made contact with Austin Dillon to bring out the final caution.
Starting this weekend, NASCAR is incorporating the "choose rule" into the restart procedure for all national series races except those held on road courses and superspeedways. As drivers approach a designated spot, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart.
On the final restart, both Harvick and Chase Elliott picked the outside, while Keselowski and Denny Hamlin went inside. Harvick and Keselowski raced side by side for a bit, but Harvick had a clear lead out of Turn 4, then held on for another lap to win.
Keselowski watched the replay to see if he could have done anything different in hindsight.
"I had like three ideas, and I watched the replay and none of them would have worked," Keselowski said. "At the moment, there was nothing I feel like I could have done differently other than just be a little faster or have a little more speed."
Harvick, the series points leader, won for the 54th time, pulling even with Lee Petty for 11th on the career list. He's one victory behind rusty Wallace and two behind Busch.
Xfinity Race
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Austin Cindric won a race that drove him to tears, though not in the way you might expect.
Cindric waited through a lightning delay Saturday at Road America and dealt with numerous caution flags on his way to his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races. This time the Henry 180. But the biggest obstacle of all might have been underneath his right eyelid.
"I'm sorry if I'm blinking a lot, but I got something in my eye halfway through the race, and it hurt so bad," Cindric said as he kept wiping his eye during his post-race Zoom session. "I've been blinking like the entire last hour."
Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.
He made that charge while wondering what the heck was bothering his right eye.
"Something came in my visor or something, but it's been stuck under my eyelid from like halfway through the race," Cindric said. "I've had tears rolling down my face the entire race. I can't get it out. I was taking my gloves off and whatever.
"When you have the adrenaline, it's not a big deal apparently. Right now, it's driving me crazy."
The 21-year-old Cindric strengthened his position atop the Xfinity Series points standings. He also bounced back from a tough finish July 25 at Kansas Speedway, where he settled for second place after Brandon Jones passed him on the final lap.
The Kansas race ended a string of three straight victories for Cindric that included a doubleheader sweep at Kentucky and a triumph at Texas. He was declared the winner in Texas after Kyle Busch was disqualified when his car failed a post-race inspection.
Cindric is the 11th different driver to win the Xfinity race at Road America in as many years.
After a caution flag came out with six laps left in the race, Justin Allgaier's Chevy went off track on the restart and hit a concrete structure, causing another stoppage. They started back up with two laps remaining, and Cindric held off Allmendinger the rest of the way .
Chase Briscoe finished third. Kaz Grala was fourth, and Andy Lally fifth.
NASCAR Truck Series
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Zane Smith scored the first Truck Series win of his career Friday night with a last-lap pass in double overtime at Michigan International Speedway.
Grant Enfinger tried to win the Henry Ford Health System 200 as the leader on four previous restarts but a slew of cautions spoiled his race. Enfinger was the leader on the restart in a second two-lap overtime shootout when he surged to the front with a push from Austin Hill.
But he then attempted to block Hill and contact between the two trucks caused Enfinger to spin. Christian Eckes moved into the lead with a lap to go and tried to win his first career race when Smith passed him for the win.
The victory for Smith, a 21-year-old in his first season at NASCAR's national level, locked the California native into the Truck Series playoffs. Five spots remain up for grabs, with former series champion Johnny Sauter below the cutline following a crash with teammate Enfinger with 16 laps remaining.
Smith has seven top-10 finishes this season driving a Chevrolet for GMS Racing. He joined Sheldon Creed as first-time winners this season in the Truck Series.
Eckes finished second, followed by Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum and Todd Gilliland.
Enfinger dropped to 33rd after trying to win despite four cautions over the final 16 laps.
The race was stopped by 11 cautions, including a red flag of nearly 10 minutes to clean oil off the track for a crash in the first overtime attempt.
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results
Saturday
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 161 laps, 60 points.
2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 161, 47.
3. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 161, 34.
4. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 161, 50.
5. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 161, 39.
6. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 161, 48.
7. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 161, 33.
8. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 161, 29.
9. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 161, 28.
10. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 161, 38.
11. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 161, 38.
12. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 161, 26.
13. (29) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 161, 24.
14. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 161, 23.
15. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 161, 22.
16. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 161, 21.
17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 161, 20.
18. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 161, 19.
19. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 161, 20.
20. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, 161, 17.
21. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 161, 23.
22. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 161, 15.
23. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 14.
24. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 161, 13.
25. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 161, 12.
26. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 161, 0.
27. (25) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 161, 10.
28. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 161, 9.
29. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161, 8.
30. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 161, 7.
31. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 6.
32. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 161, 6.
33. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 159, 0.
34. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 148, 3.
35. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 141, 0.
36. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 127, 1.
37. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 125, 1.
38. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 103, 1.
39. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, transmission, 58, 0.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.716 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 55 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.284 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-14; D.Hamlin 15; J.Logano 16-19; D.Hamlin 20-22; K.Harvick 23-43; D.Hamlin 44-49; R.Blaney 50-76; K.Harvick 77-106; J.Yeley 107; Ky.Busch 108-111; K.Harvick 112-138; C.Elliott 139-147; K.Harvick 148-161
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 4 times for 92 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 27 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 18 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 5; D.Hamlin, 5; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 863; 2. B.Keselowski, 769; 3. D.Hamlin, 736; 4. R.Blaney, 735; 5. C.Elliott, 693; 6. J.Logano, 682; 7. M.Truex, 682; 8. A.Almirola, 635; 9. Ku.Busch, 619; 10. Ky.Busch, 602; 11. A.Bowman, 584; 12. C.Bowyer, 532; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 531; 14. W.Byron, 507; 15. E.Jones, 491; 16. T.Reddick, 488.