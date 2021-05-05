After begin denied an opportunity to compete for a national title last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apache Ladies tennis team made the most of their opportunity in 2021.
With three singles winners and two doubles triumphs, Tyler Junior College won the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament Championship on Wednesday in Mesa, Arizona.
In matches played at the Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park, TJC compiled 49 points to achieve the national championship, the 20th in program history and the 63rd overall crown in Tyler Junior College history.
"This was a special group of girls," TJC coach Dash Connell said. "They did not take for granted the opportunity to play. They were excited to be able to compete.
"It is a great feeling — especially after not getting to play last year. This team came together in a short period of time."
Hillsborough (Florida) was second with 44 points, followed by Cowley (Kansas) (35), St. Petersburg (Florida) 34 and Seward (Kansas) (27).
TJC entered the day winning the team competition by three points.
When Destinee Martins forced her opponent, Natalie Kohutkova, of Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), to hit into net to capture No. 1 singles, Tyler had clinched the title. Martins' teammates rushed the court and a celebration began.
"We didn't tell Destinee that her match would clinch because we didn't know how it would affect her game," Connell said. "The rest of the team was asking me 'are you sure?'. We were all checking our math."
The math was correct.
Martins, a freshman from London, defeated Kohutkova, 6-4, 6-2.
TJC also won at No. 2 singles (Lauren Anzalotta won over Naomi McKenzie of St. Petersburg, 6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 singles (Violet Apisah defeated Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya, Hillsborough, 6-1, 6-2).
TJC's Momoko Yoshimura (No. 5) and Jadeh Chan (No. 6) finished runner-up in their singles draw.
In doubles, Tyler won at No. 1 (Martins-Anzalotta) and No. 2 (Apisah-Emelie Schwarte). Yoshimura and Chan were runners-up in No. 3.
Martins, Anzalotta and Apisah were named first-team All-America in singles with Yoshiumura and Chan named second-team.
In doubles, Martins-Anzalotta and Apisah-Schwarte were first-team All-America. Second-team All-America was Yoshimura-Chan.
"I thought we played good this week," said Connell, who was voted Coach of the Tournament. "They had to fight through their nerves and every team gave us their best shot. We knew we had a target on our backs, coming in at No. 1."
Connell added the team was elated to be part of the TJC national championship history.
"(The team) loved be a part of the TJC history and being a part of the 20th women's tennis national title and the 63rd championship," Connell said. "It is part of the culture at TJC. We know TJC is a special place and the other schools know it is a special place. We feel blessed."
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park
Mesa, Ariz.
All Times Central
No. 1 Singles
Championship — Destinee Martins (1), Tyler JC, def. Natalie Kohoutkova (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 Singles
Championship — Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Naomi McKenzie (2), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 Singles
Championship — Violet Apisah (1), Tyler JC, def. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 Singles
Championship — Ana Villalvazo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.) def. Saara Kunakunova (1), Cowley (Kan.), 6-0, 7-5.
No. 5 Singles
Championship — Isadora Oliveira (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), def. Momoko Yoshimura (1), Tyler JC, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6 Singles
Championship — Olivia Pezo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), def. Jadeh Chan (1), Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 1 Doubles
Championship — Destinee Martins-Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya-Mbali Langa (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 Doubles
Championship — Violet Apisah-Emelie Schwarte (1), Tyler JC, def. Magda Tuells-Isadora Oliveira (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 Doubles
Championship — Ane Ibarra-Andrea Rodriguez (1), Cowley (Kan.), def. Momoko Yoshimura-Jadeh Chan (2), Tyler JC, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).