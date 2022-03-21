The Apache Ladies won the first game of the national tournament and the last.
Now, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are champions of the basketball world.
The No. 17 seed Apache Ladies, led by Coach of the Tournament Trenia Tillis Hoard, marched through the best teams in the country and won the national championship with a 92-80 victory over No. 3 Georgia Highlands College on Monday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
It is the second women’s national basketball championship and the 67th in TJC school history. The Apache Ladies finished second in 1979 and won the national title in 2000.
“Thank you Jesus; Thank you Jesus,” said Tillis Hoard, a former Miss Texas Basketball at Grapeland High School and a member of the SFA Athletics Hall of Fame. “I’ve got really good kids and they deserve it.”
Deborah Ogayemi, who averaged 17 rebounds a game in Lubbock, was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, while she was joined by Taryn Wills and Shadiya Thomas on the all-tournament team.
TJC fell behind by nine points in the first quarter as the Lady Chargers came out on fire. The Apache Ladies fought back and pulled within 23-20 at the end of the first quarter and took the lead at halftime, 42-39.
The difference was a big third quarter as Tyler outscored the Georgia squad, 23-13, to take a 65-52 advantage. The Apache Ladies led by as much as 18 (70-52 on a free throw by Ogayemi) in the fourth quarter before the Lady Chargers made a charge and whittled it down to six twice in the fourth quarter (82-76 at 1:52 and 84-78 at 1:27).
Thomas made two big free throws with 54 seconds showing, followed by free throws from Tia Morgan, Ogayemi and Thomas again.
Nadechka Laccen (26 points, 12 rebounds) and Ogayemi (16 points, 16 rebounds) had double doubles. Wills added 21 points and Thomas had 14 points and five steals.
SMOKE SIGNALS: TJC team members include: Veonce Powell (5-7 sophomore guard, Miami, Florida; Everglades HS), Nassarine William (6-2 sophomore forward, Paris, France; Quinnipiac University transfer), Tia Morgan (5-6 sophomore guard, Chicago; Homewood Flossmoor HS), Nadechka Laccen (5-6 sophomore guard, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Superior Vocational HS), Emari Sidney (5-11 freshman forward, Houston; Cypress Springs HS), Shadiya Thomas (5-8 sophomore guard, Houston; Cypress Ranch HS, Air Force Academy transfer), Brianna Garrett (5-5 sophomore guard, Houston; Bellaire HS), Trinittee Alexander (5-10 sophomore guard, Everman, UALR transfer), Taryn Wills (5-9 sophomore guard, Round Rock, Cedar Ridge HS; University of the Incarnate Word transfer), Jasmine Payne (6-0 sophomore forward, Montgomery, Alabama; Sidney Lanier HS), Deborah Ogayemi (5-11 sophomore forward, Waterford, Ireland; Presentation Secondary HS) and Daijah Thorns (6-1 sophomore forward, San Antonio, Sidney Lanier HS). ... Tyler Coach Trenia Tillia Hoard led the Apache Ladies to the national tournament for the 10th time and received a bid for the fourth consecutive year. It is the 16th appearance in program history. ... Tillis Hoard’s assistant coaches are Chelsea Hudson and Brianna Brooks (former Tyler Lee standout). The student trainer is Paige Arkfeld and student manager is Keairra Grant. ... It is the fourth basketball title for the school — two by the women (Coach Lee Ann Riley in 2000, and Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard in 2022) and two by the men (Coach Floyd Wagstaff in 1949, 1951).