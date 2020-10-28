With the rain falling in Tyler, netters traveled to Dallas for matches on Wednesday.
It was a bit of the Rose City on the SMU campus as the Brookshire Family Pavilion hosted the Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, an $80,000 USTA Pro Circuit Event, on the Ruth & Ken Altshuler indoor courts
In Day 3 of the singles, Japan's Mayo Hibi, the No. 6 seed, took a three-set win over Poland's Katarzyna Piter. She won 10-5 in the third. Hibi will now play No. 16 seed Conny Perrin of Switzerland.
No. 2 seed Clara Tauson (Denmark) scored a 6-2, 6-3 win over Maria Mateas, of Braintree, Massachusetts, while Jamie Loeb, of Ossining, New York, scored a 7-5 (5), 6-4 over Paula Kania-Chodun of Poland.
Also No. 5 Ankita Raina of India downed No. 15 seed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo of France and No. 8 Georgina Garcia-Perez of Spain defeated Alycia Parks of Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6-4, 6-4.
The final three qualifying matches are scheduled for Tyler Tennis & Swim Club in Tyler. The matches include: No. 1 Renata Zarazua (Mexico) vs. No. 14 Harmony Tan (France); No. 4 Veronica Cepede-Royg (Paraguay) vs. Texas signee Peyton Stearns (Mason, Ohio); and No. 7 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Colombia) vs. No. 12 Kyoka Okamura (Japan).