The 28th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Putt-Putt Golf Tournament gets underway at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Tyler Putt-Putt Golf & Games.
Play consists of three rounds of medal play on Course No. 2.
Scoring is based on the total for all three rounds, and trophies will be awarded to the winner of each division. Age divisions are determined 30 minutes prior to tournament play with a minimum of three players per division. Practice starts at 10 a.m.
Tournament entry deadline is 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 903-561-7750.