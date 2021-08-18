Bishop Gorman head football Daryl Hayes saw a mixture of promise and things to work on after the Crusaders’ met Carlisle in a scrimmage last week in Tyler.
“We got all of our kids on the field — including some who had never played a sport,” said the first-year Cru coach. “Our inexperience was obvious, but we had very little ‘quit’ in us.”
The numbers for the football team are improving as Gorman has 28 players in the program, up from 17 last season.
That uptick has helped during workouts in the first two weeks of practice.
“With our relative youth and inexperience, everyday sees significant improvement,” Hayes said. “The boys are working hard. We are still teaching basics … stance, alignment, etc. As we progress through these elements, I expect to get closer to actual Xs & Os.”
Some of the top Crusader seniors include linebacker Alex Jackson, tight end Jacob Favre, wide receiver/linebacker Gabriel Paniagua and wide receiver/defensive back Maxwell Sobel.
Juniors leading the way are right tackle Matthew McKnight, DL/OL James Walcher, center/DT Aidan Culpepper, guard/DT Aaron Ekwuruke and DT/OT Josh Hayes.
Gorman’s second scrimmage was scheduled for Thursday against Brook Hill in Bullard, but has been canceled due to injuries.
The Crusaders’ season opener is Aug. 27 against Houston Northland Christian. After a bye week on Sept. 3, Gorman is slated to host Westlake Academy, a charter school in Tarrant County, in Tyler. Both of those games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Also, there has been a change to the regular season schedule as Gorman will meet rival All Saints on Saturday, Oct. 29, at McCallum Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.