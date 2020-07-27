WNBA

2020 WNBA Schedule

All Times Central

All games in Bradenton, Fla.

Saturday, July 25

Seattle 87, New York 71

Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 75

Washington 101, Indiana 76

Sunday, July 26

Minnesota 77, Connecticut 69

Chicago 88, Las Vegas 86

Atlanta 105, Dallas 95

Tuesday, July 28

Washington vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 29

Phoenix vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

 

