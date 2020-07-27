2020 WNBA Schedule
All Times Central
All games in Bradenton, Fla.
Saturday, July 25
Seattle 87, New York 71
Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 75
Washington 101, Indiana 76
Sunday, July 26
Minnesota 77, Connecticut 69
Chicago 88, Las Vegas 86
Atlanta 105, Dallas 95
Tuesday, July 28
Washington vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, July 29
Phoenix vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network