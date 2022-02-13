Rams 28, Bengals 24
MVP: Matthew Stafford
Manny Almanza, Radio voice of the Tyler Lions football team
---
Rams 28, Bengals 17
MVP: Cooper Kupp
Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director
---
Rams 34, Bengals 31
Rams seem to have more stars and I think the difference maker will be the defensive line.
MVP: Matthew Stafford
Nathan Hague, Marshall News-Messenger
---
Rams 24, Bengals 21
While Burrow seems exciting … the veteran Stafford leads the Rams to the Lombardi.
MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams
Daryl Hayes, Bishop Gorman football coach
---
Rams 26, Bengals 19
Aaron Donald’s strength and speed, along with his DL teammates will play havoc with the Bengals OL.
MVP: Aaron Donald
Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Bengals 27, Rams 24
My head says Rams because of their pass rush against that terrible Bengals offensive line. But my heart says never bet against Joe Burrow. He’s fearless. They beat the top two teams in the AFC on the road to get here.
MVP: Joe Burrow
Bryan Houston, Neptune GameTime and Voice of the Whitehouse Wildcats
---
Rams 27, Bengals 23
My heart tells me the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance here — and then I remember the Bengals’ offensive line giving up nine sacks in a single game a few weeks ago. With one of the greatest defensive linemen in the game (Aaron Donald) and another game-changing pass-rusher (former Texas A&M and Denver Bronco Von Miller) on the Rams’ defense, I just cannot see the Bengals being able to protect quarterback Joe Burrow adequately. And as cool under pressure as the former LSU player is, my head tells me former Highland Park standout Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ quarterback, will break Bengals’ fans hearts like he broke mine, and Kilgore fans, while playing for the Scots back in 2003, in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs at Rose Stadium. Stafford makes a few big plays, and his defense makes even more.
MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams
Mitch Lucas, Kilgore New Herald
---
Rams 31, Bengals 21
The Rams are a more complete team, although they won’t have Tyler Higbee. Matthew Stafford is a veteran, with a receiving core like Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham and Cam Akers coming out of the backfield. Let’s not mention the defense. We all know the Bengals offensive line has struggled. Joe Burrow was sacked nine times against Tennessee in the Divisional round. I see Aaron Donald and Von Miller exploiting that and wreaking havoc. Not to mention Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. And let’s not forget the versatile Travin Howard, from LONGVIEW, Texas. Joe Burrow is an exceptionally talented quarterback, but I think this is Matthew Stafford’s year to prove it was Detroit tanking his career and not him.
MVP: Cooper Kupp
Ashley Moore, CBS19
---
Bengals 38, Rams 34
These offenses are really good, so I expect a lot of points. Even if there’s a slow start, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will eventually settle down and light up the scoreboard. Instead of going for the tying field goal in the final minute, Burrow finds Tee Higgins for the game-winning touchdown.
MVP: Joe Burrow
Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Rams 35, Bengals 27
Stafford and Cupp have a big game.
MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams
Greg Priest, Tyler ISD athletic director
---
Rams 24, Bengals 13
The pass rush might too much for the Bengals to handle.
MVP: Matthew Stafford
Thomas Rocco, TJC football coach
---
Rams 28, Bengals 20
I believe they have an advantage playing at home and will benefit having a veteran quarterback.
MVP: Matthew Stafford
Scott Ryle, Brook Hill football coach
---
Bengals 31, Rams 28
Been on the Burrow bandwagon since he was at LSU and I’m riding it all the way through the Super Bowl.
MVP: Joe Burrow
Ryan Silapan, Panola Watchman
---
Rams 31, Bengals 20
Youthfulness finally catches up to the Bengals on the biggest stage.
MVP: Matthew Stafford
Kevin Simon, Tyler Legacy, Tyler JC football commentator
---
Rams 26, Rams 19
Hard NOT to feel Bengals carry the mystic of “feels like their year”, but still believe in the mantra of “defense wins championships.”
MVP: Aaron Donald
Kenny Smith, onthecall.net and Voice of the Lindale Eagles
---
Rams 31, Bengals 24
Aaron Donald and Von Miller will make life miserable for Burrow.
MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams
Jack Stallard, Longview News-Journal
---
Bengals 30, Rams 28
Cincinnati will be able to dictate the pace of the game by forcing the Rams to run the football and taking away the big play. I believe it will be a tight game throughout with the Bengals capping off a late game winning drive by Burrow with a McPherson FG.
MVP: Joe Burrow
Drew Starnes, All Saints football coach