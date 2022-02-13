APTOPIX Super Bowl Bengals Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow answers questions during a press conference following the team’s NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rams 28, Bengals 24

MVP: Matthew Stafford

Manny Almanza, Radio voice of the Tyler Lions football team

---

Rams 28, Bengals 17

MVP: Cooper Kupp

Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director

---

Rams 34, Bengals 31

Rams seem to have more stars and I think the difference maker will be the defensive line.

MVP: Matthew Stafford

Nathan Hague, Marshall News-Messenger

---

Rams 24, Bengals 21

While Burrow seems exciting … the veteran Stafford leads the Rams to the Lombardi.

MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Daryl Hayes, Bishop Gorman football coach

---

Rams 26, Bengals 19

Aaron Donald’s strength and speed, along with his DL teammates will play havoc with the Bengals OL.

MVP: Aaron Donald

Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph

---

Bengals 27, Rams 24

My head says Rams because of their pass rush against that terrible Bengals offensive line. But my heart says never bet against Joe Burrow. He’s fearless. They beat the top two teams in the AFC on the road to get here.

MVP: Joe Burrow

Bryan Houston, Neptune GameTime and Voice of the Whitehouse Wildcats

---

Rams 27, Bengals 23

My heart tells me the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance here — and then I remember the Bengals’ offensive line giving up nine sacks in a single game a few weeks ago. With one of the greatest defensive linemen in the game (Aaron Donald) and another game-changing pass-rusher (former Texas A&M and Denver Bronco Von Miller) on the Rams’ defense, I just cannot see the Bengals being able to protect quarterback Joe Burrow adequately. And as cool under pressure as the former LSU player is, my head tells me former Highland Park standout Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ quarterback, will break Bengals’ fans hearts like he broke mine, and Kilgore fans, while playing for the Scots back in 2003, in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs at Rose Stadium. Stafford makes a few big plays, and his defense makes even more.

MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Mitch Lucas, Kilgore New Herald

---

Rams 31, Bengals 21

The Rams are a more complete team, although they won’t have Tyler Higbee. Matthew Stafford is a veteran, with a receiving core like Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham and Cam Akers coming out of the backfield. Let’s not mention the defense. We all know the Bengals offensive line has struggled. Joe Burrow was sacked nine times against Tennessee in the Divisional round. I see Aaron Donald and Von Miller exploiting that and wreaking havoc. Not to mention Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. And let’s not forget the versatile Travin Howard, from LONGVIEW, Texas. Joe Burrow is an exceptionally talented quarterback, but I think this is Matthew Stafford’s year to prove it was Detroit tanking his career and not him.

MVP: Cooper Kupp

Ashley Moore, CBS19

---

Bengals 38, Rams 34

These offenses are really good, so I expect a lot of points. Even if there’s a slow start, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will eventually settle down and light up the scoreboard. Instead of going for the tying field goal in the final minute, Burrow finds Tee Higgins for the game-winning touchdown.

MVP: Joe Burrow

Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph

---

Rams 35, Bengals 27

Stafford and Cupp have a big game.

MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Greg Priest, Tyler ISD athletic director

---

Rams 24, Bengals 13

The pass rush might too much for the Bengals to handle.

MVP: Matthew Stafford

Thomas Rocco, TJC football coach

---

Rams 28, Bengals 20

I believe they have an advantage playing at home and will benefit having a veteran quarterback.

MVP: Matthew Stafford

Scott Ryle, Brook Hill football coach

---

Bengals 31, Rams 28

Been on the Burrow bandwagon since he was at LSU and I’m riding it all the way through the Super Bowl.

MVP: Joe Burrow

Ryan Silapan, Panola Watchman

---

Rams 31, Bengals 20

Youthfulness finally catches up to the Bengals on the biggest stage.

MVP: Matthew Stafford

Kevin Simon, Tyler Legacy, Tyler JC football commentator

---

Rams 26, Rams 19

Hard NOT to feel Bengals carry the mystic of “feels like their year”, but still believe in the mantra of “defense wins championships.”

MVP: Aaron Donald

Kenny Smith, onthecall.net and Voice of the Lindale Eagles

---

Rams 31, Bengals 24

Aaron Donald and Von Miller will make life miserable for Burrow.

MVP: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Jack Stallard, Longview News-Journal

---

Bengals 30, Rams 28

Cincinnati will be able to dictate the pace of the game by forcing the Rams to run the football and taking away the big play. I believe it will be a tight game throughout with the Bengals capping off a late game winning drive by Burrow with a McPherson FG.

MVP: Joe Burrow

Drew Starnes, All Saints football coach

 
 

