Kyle Pritchard’s win in the 2019 Texas State Open was a life changer.
At the time, the father of three young children was working full time and playing pro golf on the side.
Obviously very talented, the 32-year-old pro who now resides in Castroville, just west of San Antonio, shot a third round 61, nine under par, and then posted a hard-earned 68 in the final round to win last year and take home a check for $41,000. His 21-under total for 72 holes was impressive and the paycheck allowed him to quit his job and go full time golf.
Admitting that being the defending champion is a new experience, Pritchard said he was a little nervous being in the spotlight but those feelings were instantly offset by being back at The Cascades Club where he has memories of good golf.
An opening round 67 on Tuesday and a 68 on Wednesday puts Pritchard in shape to possibly win again though he trails co-leaders Cory Churchman of Fort Worth and Aaron Terrazas, by four shots and there are others between him and the leaders in another talented field of the 50th edition of the Texas State Open won initially in 1960 by then amateur Texas legend Homero Blancas.
“I had a good finish (Tuesday) after a not so great front nine,” Pritchard said of his 36-31 scorecard that featured five birdies and two bogeys. He birdied four holes on the second nine, topping it off by canning a 20-foot putt on the final hole.
The former University of Louisiana at Lafayette golfer arrived Sunday and was greeted with a pleasant surprise — the best reserved parking space at the clubhouse.
“That was cool to see because I’ve been a little nervous having the spotlight on me this week,” he said. “But what’s nice is that the tournament is back here at The Cascades where I have such good memories from last year."
Before cranking up his defense, Pritchard enjoyed the Sunday pro-am and then just spent very little time Monday at the course on the eve of the tournament.
“I’m not one to hang out too much,” Pritchard said. “And find I am usually more relaxed away from the course.”
Those memories include a 9-under 61 in the third round which gave the Castroville resident a six-shot lead going into the final round where he got off to a slow start but overcame it with a 68 to clinch the win.
“Last year I really got it going that third round and it set me up for the win,” Pritchard said. “And winning allowed me to quit my job and go full time golf again. It’s been good so far with a win on the Adams Tour last year at Victoria and some good finishes so far this year.”
The 5-foot-10, 200 pound Pritchard can pound the ball long like most of his peers on the development tour but now has experience and a vision for what he wants to do in the game of golf.
"I am committed to playing and improving as much as I can," Pritchard said. "This field is strong, very competitive and we have fun going at it against each other."