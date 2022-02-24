With cold temperatures still hovering over East Texas, fishermen get a later start on Friday at Lake Fork.
Major League Fishing officials adjusted the start times for the championship round of the Bass Pro Tour Toro Stage Two on Lake Fork Presented by Grundéns, due to the icy road and ramp conditions.
Takeoff will now be held at 10:30 a.m., with Period 1 starting at 11 a.m. Anglers will compete until 5:30 p.m.
The final 10 anglers competing in Friday’s Championship Round will launch at 10:30 a.m. from the Oak Ridge Marina, located at 2949 TX-154 in Quitman. The General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 6 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the launch and takeout event, and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Weights are zeroed after qualifying rounds, and the angler that catches the most one-day weight will win the top prize of $100,000.
The 10 finalists include: Casey Ashley, Donalds, South Carolina; Zack Birge, Blanchard, Oklahoma; Dakota Ebare, Brookeland; Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio; Alton Jones Jr., Waco; Alton Jones Sr., Leander; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama; Jeff Sprague, Wills Point; Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee.
Four Texans are in the finals — the two Joneses, Ebare and Sprague.
Friday’s Championship Round will be the first Bass Pro Tour Championship Round appearances for Ebare, Floyd and VanDam, and will also mark the first time that both father and son, Alton Jones Sr., and Alton Jones Jr., will compete against each other on the final day.
“My gameplan for Friday is more of the same that I did (Wednesday),” Jones Jr. said. “I’m going to put all my eggs in two areas, catch as many as I can and hope it works out. I’m not sure how it’s going to go, but if the stars align it absolutely could be my time.”