Tyler Legacy took a 51-27 win over Rockwall-Heath on Senior Night on Saturday.
Before the game, Legacy honored seniors Aaliyah Campbell, Vanessa Hayward, Jordan Love, Tori Ransom, Taliyah Mumphrey, Kat Jasper, Nyla Inmon and Akya Turner.
Inmon finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
Jasper and Turner both had 8 points. Mumphrey and Campbell each scored 7 points. White had 2 points, and Ransom added 1.
Legacy led 19-8 after the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 39-21 after three quarters.
Shelomi Sanders — the daughter of former NFL player, Pro Football Hall of Famer, former MLB player and current Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders — led Rockwall-Heath with 11 points. Deion was in attendance at Saturday’s game.
Legacy (27-6, 9-2) will close the regular season Tuesday at Mesquite.