After waiting more than a month for the football season to begin, the Grace Community Cougars put on a show on Friday before the home folks.
Quarterback Price Williams tossed five touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Cougars scored a 42-21 victory over Frisco Legacy Christian on Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
Williams threw two TD passes to Gabe Schuricht (10 and 37 yards), Austin Johnson (16 yards), Jaxon Rees (27 yards) and Alex Quintero (37 yards).
The Cougar QB hit on 20 of 36 passing attempts for 359 yards. Schuricht led the receiving corps with five catches for 112 yards and two TDs.
Brooks Bays paced the Grace ground attack with 96 yards on 16 carries. He added a two-point conversion.
The Cougars took a 13-0 first-quarter lead as Quintero booted field goals of 21 and 29 yards for a 6-0 lead. With 22 seconds left in the first period Williams hit Johnson for a 16-yard TD pass. Quintero added the PAT for the 13-0 advantage.
Grace made it 21-0 with 5:34 before halftime as Williams connected with Rees for a 27-yard touchdown pass, followed by Bays’ two-point run.
Under four minutes later, Frisco Legacy got on the board as Trey Perdue found the end zone from 43 yards. Minas Manias made the PAT to bring the Eagles within 21-7.
However, the Cougars were not finished with the first half scoring. With 31 seconds on the clock, Williams zipped a 37 pass to Quintero, who followed with the extra point and a 28-7 lead at halftime.
With 10:01 of the third, Perdue found pay dirt again, this time from 51 yards. Manias’ kick brought the Eagles within 28-14. Perdue finished with 154 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts.
The Cougars bounced back with another TD as Williams found Schuricht from 10 yards for a TD. Quintero’s kick gave Grace a 35-14 advantage with 6:09 showing in the third quarter.
The Coogs went up 42-14 with 9:49 left in the game as Schuricht caught a 37-yard toss from Williams for the TD. Quintero’s kick was good.
Legacy closed out the scoring with Cole Eisenmann scored on a 1-yard TD run. Manias’ PAT finished the scoring at 42-21.
Aidan Stinson and Schuricht recovered fumbles for the Cougars.
Eagles quarterback Major Griffith hit on 8 of 22 attempts for 105 yards. Perdue had two catches for 32 yards.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Beaumont Kelly at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.