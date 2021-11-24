WEST RUSK (12-0) VS. DAINGERFIELD (10-2)

When/Where: 6 p.m. Thursday, Lobo Stadium, Longview

Notable

West Rusk: OL Kason Reed … OL Alan Sandoval … OL Jorge Bustamonte … OL Koal Minor … OL Oscar Gonzalez … Andon Mata (135 of 217, 2,435 yards, 34 TD, 4 interceptions; 40 carries, 420 yards, 7 TD) … Jamal Ford (102 carries, 946 yards, 10 TD) … Tate Winings (132 carries, 1,031 yards, 11 TD) … Will Jackson (42 catches, 707 yards, 8 TD) … Geremiah Smith (32 catches, 836 yards, 13 TD; 5 fumble recoveries) … Jeremiah Edwards (132 tackles, 11 TFL, 8 fumble recoveries) … Jimmie Harper (103 tackles, 14 TFL) … Bryant Mason (1001 tackles, 9 TFL) … Torami Dixon (88 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks) … Carson Martin (4 interceptions) … Ty Harper (4 interceptions)

Daingerfield: OL Keydon Hill … OL Marlon Hayes … OL Jakelyn Frazier … OL Levi Allen … OL Malik Tatum … Dee Lewis (121 of 223, 2,751 yards, 35 TD; 24 carries, 154 yards, 1 TD; D’Co Wright (158 carries, 1,509 yards, 17 TD) … Aeryn Hampton (21 carries, 300 yards, 6 TD; 34 catches, 865 yards, 11 TD; 67 tackles, 9 interceptions) … C.J. Gilbert (54 catches, 1,070 yards, 15 TD; 69 tackles, 8 interceptions) … Ladante Johnson (103 tackles, 22 TFL, 7 sacks) … Quinn Webb (119 tackles, 5 sacks)

Did you know: West Rusk and Daingerfield met in the second round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs in 2008, with Daingerfield notching a 43-7 win. Daingerfield went on to win a state title, the first of three in a row for the Tigers … In a 1959 Class A second round game, Daingerfield defeated New London 14-7

Last week: West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17; Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16

Up next: The winner faces either Waskom or Newton

 
 

