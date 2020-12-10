Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.