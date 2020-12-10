Class 5A Division II Bi-District Playoff
Whitehouse Wildcats vs. Montgomery Bears
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Montgomery ISD Stadium, Montgomery (22825 Hwy 105 W., Montgomery, Texas 77356)
Records: Whitehouse 8-2, Montgomery 7-3
Coaches
Whitehouse: Marcus Gold (3rd season 23-10, head coach all at Whitehouse)
Montgomery: John Bolfing (16th season 101-71, head coach all at Montgomery)
Last week: Texas High 51, Whitehouse 21; Montgomery 34, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Up next: The winner will face Fort Bend Marshall (10-0), a 21-14 winner over Port Neches-Groves (5-6) on Thursday next week in area
When Whitehouse has the ball
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (156 of 245 for 1,484 yards, 22 TDs, 10 INTs) ... RB Matthew Gooden (189 carries, 1,084 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Trevor Theiring (65 catches, 701 yards, 13 TDs) ... WR DeCarlton Wilson (36 catches, 321, 5 TDs) ...
Montgomery: S Mason White (60 tackles, 3 INTs) ... DE Zach Anderson (50 tackles, 6 tackles for loss) ... DT Cameron Middleton (59 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks) ... LB Leslie Williams (98 tackles, 4 TFL) ... CB Josiah Gaetani (6 INTs) ... CB Kyler Wilson (5 INTs)
When Montgomery has the ball
Whitehouse: DT/MLB Marshall Johnson (46 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 20 hurries) ... DT Casey Miller (25 tackles, 4 TFL) ... LB Braiden Mathews (87 tackles, 18 TFL) ... SS Jack Clark (63 tackles, 9 TFL, 17 hurries) ... LB Erik Brody (54, tackles 8 TFL) ... DE Ryan Sanders (36 tackles, 11 TFL, 19 hurries) ... DB Jaden Brandon (4 INTs) ... FS Sam Cook (2 INTs, 11 passes defended) ... S Zachary Norvell (6 passes defended) ... DE/LB Kris Roberts (4 fumble recoveries)
Montgomery: QB Brock Bolfing (143 of 225 for 2,202 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs) ... RB Jalen Washington (155 carries, 1,160 yards, 14 TDs) ... RB Adavion Johnson (149 carries, 871 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Tre Harden (47 catches, 966, 7 TDs) ... Jacob Sandegren (31 catches, 519, 6 TDs)
Quick hits — This is Marcus Gold's third year as head coach of the Wildcats and he has led Whitehouse to the postseason all three seasons —2018 (40-12 loss to A&M Consolidated in bi-district) and 2019 (35-10 win over Katy Paetow in bi-district; 47-24 loss to Mont Belvieu in area). ... This if the fifth straight year for Whitehouse to be in the playoffs and 17th postseason overall. ... The Bears are appearing in their 18th postseason. ... Montgomery registered its first winning season since 2016 after consecutive season of 4-5, 5-6 and 2-8 years. ... Both Whitehouse and Montgomery had shots for district titles. The Wildcats fell to District 9-5A Division II league champion Texas High last week in Texarkana, while two weeks ago the Bears lost at home to District 10-5A Division II title holder Huntsville. ... The Bears finished runner-up behind Huntsville with the Wildcats playing third behind Texas High and Longview Pine Tree.
Did you know? Montgomery is favored by 15 points according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com … The game is being streamed on TexanLive.com (cost is $7.95)