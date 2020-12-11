Tyler Legacy at Garland Naaman Forest
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Williams Stadium, Garland
Records: Legacy 5-5; Naaman Forest 6-2
Coaches
Legacy: Joe Willis (1st season, 5-5; 104-47 overall)
Naaman Forest: Jesse Perales (2nd season, 6-2; 135-59 overall)
Last week: Legacy 42, Horn 35; Naaman Forest 28, Sachse 7
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Cedar Hill vs. Bryan
WHEN LEGACY HAS THE BALL
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (167 carries, 1,520 yards, 19 TDs; 22 catches, 420 yards, 8 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (136 carries, 1,011 yards, 11 TD; 11 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (75 of 143, 947 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INT; 41 carries, 175 yards, 5 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (15 catches, 154 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (10 catches, 193 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kasen Carpenter (13 catches, 137 yards, 2 TD) … H-back George Bergfeld … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Keyshawn Reggie
Naaman Forest: Devean Deal (55 tackles, 19 TFL, 12 sacks, 7 FF, 3 FR) … Tristan Johnson (4 FR) … Tommy Dunn … Matua Mauga (4 INT) … Arin Cintora … Markis Deal … Tairence Landrum … Makhi Byrd … Kouassi Moh
WHEN NAAMAN FOREST HAS THE BALL
Legacy: DL Garfield Lawrence (55 tackles,8 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 FF) ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (38 tackles) ... DB Cayden Starks (63 tackles, 2 INT) ... LB Josh Olivares (61 tackles, 2 INT) ... DB Aaron Sears (80 tackles, 3 INT) ... LB Jack Janis (114 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks, 3 FF) ... DB KJ Humber (33 tackles, 2 INT) … Adam Mitchell (32 tackles) … DL Chris Harris (54 tackles, 4 sacks) … DB La’Brendo Flowers (43 tackles) … LB Carson Gallagher (49 tackles) … Jamichael Nicholson … Jaydien Williams
Naaman Forest: QB Austin Valdez (42 of 88, 698 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT) … RB Kingsley Bennett (120 carries, 924 yards, 3 TD) … RB Ja’Hari Lee (71 carries, 503 yards, 8 TD) … WR Devean Deal (19 catches, 394 yards, 5 TD) … WR Tristan Johnson … WR Brison Huey … TE Tommy Dunn … OL Justus Perales … OL Abdulhadi Darkazalli … OL Keldred Johnson … OL Cameron Smith
QUICK HITS
Both teams are going to rely heavily on the run. Legacy will go with the two-headed attack of Miller and Donnell, while Naaman Forest will counter with Bennett and a mix of Lee.
Both teams have big-time Division I players on the defensive line — two who will be teammates in college. Legacy’s Lawrence and Naaman Forest’s Dunn are both committed to Kansas. Devean Deal — a Tulane pledge — does it all for the Rangers. He leads the team in tackles, sacks and receiving. When Naaman Forest does throw, the ball is spread out some, but Deal is the go-to target.
Defense has been the bread and butter for the Rangers, who are holding opponents to 11.1 points per game. Naaman Forest is scoring 28 points per contest.
Legacy is averaging 37.5 points per game and allowing 31.3 points.
DID YOU KNOW?
According to TexasFootball.com, Legacy is favored by 4 points ... The Red Raiders are looking for their first playoff win since 2009, while Naaman Forest is aiming for its first playoff win since 2008 … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call