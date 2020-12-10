Carthage vs. Wimberley
Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Randall Reed Stadium, Porter
Records: Carthage (12-0); Wimberley (11-3)
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt
Wimberley: Doug Warren
Last week: Carthage 52, China Spring 14)
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Carthage: Kai Horton (142 of 203, 2,470 yards, 27 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (162 carries, 1,187 yards, 26 TD; 18 catches, 267 yards, 2 TD) … Nick Stewart (35 carries, 264 yards, 5 TD) … Montrel Hatten (31 catches, 633 yards, 7 TD) … Kavonte Brown (19 catches, 334 yards, 4 TD) … Craig McNew (39 catches, 662 yards, 6 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 228 yards, 2 TD) … Noah Paddie (10 catches, 225 yards, 3 TD)
Wimberley: Shay Shroyer … Nova Rankin … Christian Marshall … Cole Schroeder
WHEN WIMBERLEY HAS THE BALL
Carthage: Nate Marry (64 tackles) … Kip Lewis (119 tackles, 13 TFL, 13 QB pressures, 7 QB hits) … Camden Foster (99 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 QB pressures) … Zay Woods (7 interceptions) … Freddy Lynch (71 tackles, 2 sacks) … Austin Morgan (59 tackles) … Je’Kerrick Johnson (50 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks0 … Bobby Cooks (47 tackles) … Giancarlos Riascos (34 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks0 … Kylon Lister (62 tacles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 TFL)
Wimberley: Matthew Tippie (219 of 364, 3,548 yards, 35 TD, 7 Int) … Moses Wray (159 carries, 996 yards, 11 TD; 20 catches, 327 yards, 2 TD) … Juan Olmedo (68 carries, 499 yards, 6 TD) … Chris Schatte (29 carries, 276 yards, 4 TD) … Jayon Watts (46 catches, 860 yards, 8 TD) … Nathan Simpson (32 catches, 262 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Pruett (48 catches, 1,039 yards, 14 TD)
Quick hits
Pressuring Tippie, who has minus 49 rushing yards on 47 attempts this season, and keeping dual threat Wray under wraps is the key for a Carthage defense that has recorded 72 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 56 QB pressures, 18 QB hits, 22 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and 18 pass breakups … Carthage will counter with the multi-talented Courtney running or catching passes out of the backfield along with senior QB Horton and his wealth of receiving targets – seven Bulldogs have caught at least 10 passes, and eight different receivers have TD grabs
Did you know? Tonight’s winner will face either Gilmer or Graham at 11 a.m. on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Class 4A Division II state championship … Carthage advanced to this round with a forfeit win over Gatesville and victories over Silsbee (49-0), Salado (35-7) and China Spring (52-14) … Wimberley advanced to this round with wins over Smithville (27-6), Hondo (54-14), Sinton (35-14) and Navarro (35-14) … Carthage has allowed 28 total points in the last six games, giving up seven against Rusk and Salado and 14 last week to China Spring to go along with shutouts against Madisonville, Shepherd and Silsbee … Wimberley lost to Navarro during district play, 24-22, but avenged that loss last week … Carthage has toped 50 points three times this season … Wimberley has a pair of 80-point plus games to its credit this season, defeating Manor New Tech, 88-0, and Austin Achieve, 84-0 … Wimberley gave up a season-high 57 points in a loss to Lampasas (57-28) … Carthage allowed a season-high 18 points to Jasper in a 35-18 win