Austin LBJ vs. Lindale
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: George Turner Stadium, Humble
Records: Austin LBJ 9-2; Lindale 12-2
Coaches
Austin LBJ: Jahmal Fenner (3rd season 25-8)
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season 30-17)
Last week: Austin LBJ 59, Corpus Christi Miller 54; Lindale 56, Kilgore 42
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Argyle vs. Canyon in the Class 4A Division I at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
When Austin LBJ has the ball
Austin LBJ: QB Oscar Gordon III … RB Daqwon Donaldson … RB Sedrick Alexander … WR Latrell McCutchin … WR Andrew Mukuba … WR Danny Davis
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (123 tackles, 7 INT, 8 TFL) … LB Colton Widemon (91 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 sacks) … DJ Walton (62 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 7 TFL) … Ryan Stanton (28 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (27 tackles) … DL Omar Webber (48 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Corey Sanders (43 tackles, 3 INT) … Christian King (57 tackles, 6 sacks) … Daniel Benitez (52 tackles) … Levi Thornton (43 tackles, 7 TFL)
When Lindale has the ball
Austin LBJ: DB Latrell McCutchin … DB Andrew Mukuba … Jaikeam Maxwell … Vontae Ortiz … Jaybreon Riggins … Brendan Jones … Kejon Hudspeth … O’marian Neal … Tyrone Jurrells
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (356 carries, 2,675 yards, 48 TD; 20 catches, 202 yards, 3 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (177 of 293, 2,296 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT; 75 carries, 487 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (62 catches, 918 yards, 9 TD) … TE Daniel Franke (25 catches, 242 yards, 3 TD) … WR Evan Alford (27 catches, 347 yards, 4 TD) … WR Case Brooks (11 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jaymond Jackson (9 catches, 139 yards, 5 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Will Hutchens … OL Yahir Soto … TE Cody Swaim
Quick hits
Jenkins has 21 touchdowns through four playoff games for the Eagles. Lindale will look to continue to give the ball to their four-star Baylor commit. Austin LBJ will counter with two four-star prospects of their own — McCutchin and Mukuba. McCutchin is a cornerback headed to Oklahoma, while Mukuba is a safety who will play for Clemson. McCutchin and Mukuba are also the go-to weapons at receiver for the Jaguars.
Austin LBJ also has a potent rushing attack led by Donaldson and Alexander. The duo will be in the backfield with the dangerous Gordon —the junior signal-caller for the Jaguars.
It will be critical for Jackson, King and the rest of the defensive front for the Eagles to create havoc in the Jaguar backfield as Williams, Sanders and the Lindale secondary will try to slow down the dynamic receivers.
Joining McCutchin and Mukuba on defense is Jones — a three-star Princeton commit. The Jaguar defense was holding opponents to 15.1 points per game through the past eight games of the season following a shutout of Pleasanton in bi-district, but they have allowed 98 points in the past three games.
Lindale is averaging 54 points per game the past three weeks.
Did you know?
This is the first state semifinal trip for either program … Austin LBJ is in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. That run was started in 2005 by former Marshall head coach Claude Mathis … Of the four remaining teams in Class 4A Division I, Lindale is the only one with the Eagles as its mascot. The Jaguars are joined by Lindale, Canyon and Argyle … Austin LBJ is favored by 5 points according to TexasFootball.com … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net.