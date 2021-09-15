ARP (2-1) VS. WASKOM (2-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, Waskom
Notable
Arp: QB Frank Smith (22-of-38, 284 yards, 5 TD; 46 carries, 283 yards, 2 TD) … RB Michael Brager (41 carries, 322 yards, 5 TD; 19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) … RB Kadaylon Williams (28 carries, 159 yards, 2 TD; 5 catches, 133 yards, 3 TD; 28 tackles, 4 TFL)
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (8-of-15, 184 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 34 carries, 276 yards, 8 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (4 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD; 18 carries, 287 yards, 4 TD) … FB Diego Smith (9 carries, 127 yards; 19 taclkes, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) … RB Jayvis Jones (5 carries, 128 yards, 2 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (31 carries, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) … DB Zay Thomas (14 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 1 INT) … LB Markus Gonzalez (18 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble) … DL Carter Watson (18 tackles, 6 TFL)
Did you know: Waskom has won four out of the last five meetings between these two teams. They did not meet in 2018 through 2019.
Last Week: Arp 33, Garrison 7; Waskom 60, Shelbyville 14
Up next: Quitman at Arp; Ore City at Waskom