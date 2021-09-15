Allen (2-1) at Tyler Legacy (2-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Allen: QB Michael Hawkins (40 of 65, 549 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 26 carries, 104 yards) … RB Jaylen Jenkins (42 carries, 413 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jordyn Tyson (17 catches, 219 yards, 1 TD) … OL Neto Umeozulu … DL David Hicks (14 tackles, 3 TFL) … DB Michael Momoh (33 tackles, 3 TFL)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (44 carries, 451 yards, 4 TDs; 6 catches, 72 yards) … RB Bryson Donnell (39 carries, 167 yards, 4 TDs; 12 catches, 191 yards, 2 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF) … QB Bruce Bruckner (25 of 47, 383 yards, 3 TDs; 19 carries, 126 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Eli Howard ... OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … DL Travis Jackson … DB Aaron Sears … DB Jordan Ford (20 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR) … LB Jett Stanger (20 tackles, 2 FF, 2 FR) … K Christian Baxter … DL Le’Travian Whitmill … DB LaBrendo Flowers (14 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR) … LB Jeremiah Sheffie (16 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF) … WR KJ Humber … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner … DB Kam Turner
Did you know: This is the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. This year’s Classic features Allen and Tyler Legacy on Thursday and Mesquite Horn and Tyler on Friday. ... Allen has won five state championships (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017) … Allen won 84 consecutive regular season games from 2012 until a loss to Atascocita this season … Allen is coached by Chad Morris, who won state championships as a high school head coach at Bay City (200) and Lake Travis (2008, 2009). Morris also led Elysian Fields to consecutive state championship game appearances in 1998 and 1999. After leaving Lake Travis following the 2009 season, Morris went to the collegiate level where he was the offensive coordinator at Tulsa and Clemson before becoming the head coach at SMU in 2015. He coached at SMU for three seasons and then was the Arkansas head coach for two seasons. He spent 2020 as the offensive coordinator at Auburn before taking the Allen job … This game will feature the two top defensive line recruits in the state of Texas for the Class of 2023 — Allen’s Hicks (No. 2 in the nation) and Legacy’s Renaud (No. 9 in the nation) … This is Allen’s first road game of the season ... Last season’s scheduled meeting between the two teams was canceled due to COVID-19 ... Legacy has forced 11 turnovers — five interceptions and six fumbles — in the first three games.
Last week: Allen 35, Cedar Hill 16; Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20
Up next: Allen at McKinney Boyd, Oct. 1; Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, Oct. 1