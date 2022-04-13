Presley Johnston fired a no-hitter as Tyler Legacy picked up an 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn on Tuesday.
The win was the 19th for the Red Raiders, tying the school record.
Johnston struck out 11 batters with two walks. Johnston has struck out 18 batters against Horn in 10 innings this season, and she has 112 strikeouts on the season.
At the plate, Johnston was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Reese Neely had a triple, a double and two RBIs. Maddie Flanery had two hits.
Brooke Davis had a double, and Mallory Kniffen added a single.
Legacy (19-6-1) will play Thursday at North Mesquite.