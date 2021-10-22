DALLAS — Two blueblood programs who have been instrumental in making Texas High School football famous meet on Friday.
Tyler High, the school that produced Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell (1977, Texas), and Highland Park, the school that produced Heisman Trophy winner Doak Walker (1948, SMU), tangle on Friday with the District 7-5A Division I lead on the line.
The Lions (5-2, 3-0) and No. 3 Scots (6-1, 3-0) meet at 7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium.
The Scots have a home district winning streak of more than 100 games, spanning some 20 years.
These are two of the most historic high school programs in Texas. Highland Park has the most wins in Texas High School football history with 860 according to Texas High School Football Hall of Famer Joe Lee Smith. Tyler is No. 12 with 727.
Both schools have produced dozens of collegiate and NFL players.
Tyler players who have played in the NFL include (27 players, 2 active): BB Howie Parker (1948, New York Yankees); QB Gil Johnson (1949, New York Yankees); C-LB Bill “Tiger” Johnson (1948-56, San Francisco 49ers, head coach of Cincinnati Bengals, 1976-78); C Larry Strickland (1954-59, Chicago Bears); QB-DB Charlie Milstead (1960-61, Houston Oilers); DB-K Don Flynn (1960-61, Dallas Texans, New York Titans); DB Doug Wyatt (1970-74, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions); RB Earl Campbell (1978-85, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints); T-TE-G Ronnie Lee (1979-1992, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons); LB Andrew Melontree (1980, Cincinnati Bengals); NT Gary Don Johnson (1980, Baltimore Colts); NT Keith Guthrie (1984, San Diego Chargers); DB Tony Newsom (1987, Houston Oilers); DB Gary Jones (1990-96, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets); DB Chris Carter (1997-2002, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans); LB Quincy Stewart (2001-03, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets; DB Gary Baxter (2001-06, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns); LB Terrence Robinson (2003, Atlanta Falcons); Ricklan Holmes (2004-05, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots); DT Tim Crowder (2007-2011, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers); DB Aaron Ross (2007-14, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens); RB Kendall Hunter (2011-2015, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints); CB Teddy Williams (2012-16, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers); CB Jeremy Lane (2012-17, Seattle Seahawks); LB Tyus Bowser (2017-2021, Baltimore Ravens); and WR Greg Ward Jr. (2019-21, Philadelphia Eagles). Also, OL Braylon Jones is on the current Dallas Cowboys practice squad.
Highland Park players who have played in the NFL include (13 players, 1 active): end Al Rose (1930-36, Providence Steam Roller, Green Bay Packers); QB Bobby Layne (1948-1962, Chicago Bears, New York Yankees, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers); HB-DB Doak Walker (1950-55, Detroit Lions); QB Fred Benners (1952, New York Giants); Ed Bernet (1955-60, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Texans); QB-DB John Roach (1956-1964, Chicago Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys); WR John Roderick (1966-68, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders); G-T David Richards (1988-96, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots); LB Anthony Schlegel (2006-07, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals); P Daniel Sepulveda (2007-11, Pittsburgh Steelers); T Kyle Williams (2008-09, Seattle Seahawks); QB Matthew Stafford (2009-2021, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams); and K Nick Rose (2017-18, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS