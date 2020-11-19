Two of the top football programs in the state of Texas who also sport powerful offenses in 2020 take center stage on Friday in Tyler.
The No. 2-ranked Highland Park Scots, the all-time winningest football team in Texas High School Football history, takes on fellow blueblood, the Tyler High Lions in a District 7-5A Division I game on Earl Campbell Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Highland Park (5-0, 3-0) is tops in Texas with 848 all-times win while Tyler (2-4, 2-1) has 722 victories. The Lions are ranked No. 12, two behind Corsicana and 11 ahead of Lufkin, according to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com.
The Scots are scoring 40.6 points per game while averaging 464.6 yards. The Lions are averaging 402.3 yards of offense.
Highland Park loves to pass, led by 6-3 quarterback Brayden Schager, a University of Hawaii commit. Schager has connected on 90 of 129 passing attempts for 1,482 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Lions have a balanced attack, but are averaging 209.5 yards rushing. Tyler three rushers in the top 12 of the district — senior Kameron Medlock (67-406, TD), freshman Derrick McFall (45-282) and senior Jacques Jones (32-271, 5 TDs).
Jones, who also plays linebacker, had all of his eight carries in the fourth quarter last week, rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-20 win over Wylie East.
The Scots also have three RBs in the top 12 of district — Anthony Ghobriel (38-244, 4 TDs), Christian Reeves (32-230, TD) and Brooks Bond (39-188, 3 TDs).
Junior Eli Sanchez is scheduled to be under center for the Lions, starting his third straight game. Sanchez has connected on 25 of 52 passing attempts for 377 yards with two TD passes, but five interceptions.
Makavion Potts (28-463, TD) and Montrell Wade (16-347, 3 TDs) are the top receivers for Tyler with Crockett Corwin (16-320, 3 TDs), Will Pettijohn (15-284, TD), Luke Rossley (11-199) and John Rutledge (15-196, 2 TDs).
The Lions have been hurt by turnover margins as they are minus 11. Highland Park is plus 1.
TOP PLAYERS
Tyler and Highland Park sport many graduates who went on to play college football as well as the NFL.
The two schools also have provided Heisman Trophy winners — the Lions’ Earl Campbell (1977, Texas) and the Scots’ Doak Walker (1948, SMU).
Highland Park players who have played in the NFL include (13 players, 1 active): end Al Rose (1930-36, Providence Steam Roller, Green Bay Packers); QB Bobby Layne (1948-1962, Chicago Bears, New York Yankees, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers); HB-DB Doak Walker (1950-55, Detroit Lions); QB Fred Benners (1952, New York Giants); Ed Bernet (1955-60, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Texans); QB-DB John Roach (1956-1964, Chicago Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys); WR John Roderick (1966-68, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders); G-T David Richards (1988-96, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots); LB Anthony Schlegel (2006-07, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals); P Daniel Sepulveda (2007-11, Pittsburgh Steelers); T Kyle Williams (2008-09, Seattle Seahawks); QB Matthew Stafford (2009-2020, Detroit Lions); and K Nick Rose (2017-18, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins.
Tyler players who have played in the NFL include (26 players, 2 active): BB Howie Parker (1948, New York Yankees); QB Gil Johnson (1949, New York Yankees); C-LB Bill “Tiger” Johnson (1948-56, San Francisco 49ers, head coach of Cincinnati Bengals, 1976-78); C Larry Strickland (1954-59, Chicago Bears); QB-DB Charlie Milstead (1960-61, Houston Oilers); DB-K Don Flynn (1960-61, Dallas Texans, New York Titans); DB Doug Wyatt (1970-74, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions); RB Earl Campbell (1978-85, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints); T-TE-G Ronnie Lee (1979-1992, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons); LB Andrew Melontree (1980, Cincinnati Bengals); NT Gary Don Johnson (1980, Baltimore Colts); NT Keith Guthrie (1984, San Diego Chargers); DB Tony Newsom (1987, Houston Oilers); DB Gary Jones (1990-96, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets); DB Chris Carter (1997-2002, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans); LB Quincy Stewart (2001-03, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets; DB Gary Baxter (2001-06, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns); LB Terrence Robinson (2003, Atlanta Falcons); Ricklan Holmes (2004-05, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots); DT Tim Crowder (2007-2011, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers); DB Aaron Ross (2007-14, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens); RB Kendall Hunter (2011-2015, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints); CB Teddy Williams (2012-16, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers); CB Jeremy Lane (2012-17, Seattle Seahawks); LB Tyus Bowser (2017-2020, Baltimore Ravens); and WR Greg Ward Jr. (2019-20, Philadelphia Eagles).
