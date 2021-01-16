LONGVIEW — Union Grove's girls and Winona's boys earned team titles on Thursday at the Spring Hill Piney Woods Powerlifting Meet.
Union Grove finished with 48 points, followed by White Oak (37), Tatum (22), Spring Hill (13) and Winona (5).
For the boys, Winona racked up 54 points, followed by Spring Hill (44), Tatum (35) and White Oak (25).
GIRLS
(Weight class, total, squat, bench, deadlift)
105: Johanna Pennington, White Oak (330, 155, 0, 175)
114: Sarah Clowers, Union Grove (335, 140, 65, 130)
123: Mireya Evans, Union Grove (605, 240, 135, 230)
132: Reagan Reeves, White Oak (530, 235, 105, 190)
148: Daphne Bogenschutz, White Oak (630, 250, 110, 270)
165: Lexi Vestal, Tatum (620, 245, 135, 240)
181: Paige Parman, Union Grove (580, 255, 125, 200)
198: Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove (635, 255, 155, 225)
259: Maya Huffman, Union Grove (1,120, 500, 180, 440)
259-plus: Rachel Petree, Spring Hill (1,005, 405, 215, 385)
BOYS
114: Kirkland Cobb, White Oak (770, 285, 170, 315)
123: Ethan Miller, Spring Hill (590, 165, 125, 300)
132: Omar Saenz, Winona (865, 315, 185, 365)
148: Walker Soop, Winona (835, 325, 185, 325)
165: Carson Levee, Winona (965, 355, 205, 405)
181: Rylan Freeman, Tatum (1,030, 400, 235, 395)
198: Esteban Munoz, Winona (1,130, 450, 255, 425)
220: Brandon Krenek, Spring Hill (1,075, 430, 260, 385)
242: Jeremiah Lawson, Tatum (1,310, 530, 290, 490)
275: Jacob Kimbrough, Spring Hill (1,215, 490, 290, 435)