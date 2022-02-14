Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders won the Tyler ISD Powerlifting Meet on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders had four first-place finishes on the way to scoring 42 points. Legacy was followed by Marshall (38), New Diana (36), Winnsboro (26), Harleton (22), Henderson (22), White Oak (6) West Rusk (5), Palestine Westwood (3), Cross Roads (2), Winona (1). Elysian Fields, Ore City and Tyler High also competed in the meet.
Henderson took first place on the boys side with three first-place finishes and 39 points.
Tyler Legacy was fourth with 23 points, and Tyler High was eighth with 14 points.
Other scorers were Winona (32), Jefferson (28), Palestine Westwood (17), West Rusk (15), Overton (14), Linden-Kildare (7), New Diana (5), Ore City (5), Cross Roads (5), Harleton (4). White Oak and Winnsboro also competed in the meet.
On the girls’ side, Legacy’s Vivian Williams won the 105-pound class with a total of 545 points. Legacy’s Mia Zuniga won the 114-pound class with a total of 780 pounds. Legacy’s Samira Matlock won the 198-pound class with a total of 960 pounds. Legacy’s Asia Burnley took the top sport in the 259-pound class with a total of 1,150 pounds.
Other first-place girls were Harleton’s Mayson Smith (97), Marshall’s Aliala Allen (123), New Diana’s Brinklie Brown (132), Winnsboro’s Alora Joyner (148), Marshall’s Raela Spratling (165), Henderson’s Brekaelah McAlister (181), New Diana’s ZaRayah Ross (22) and Marshall’s Madison Wright (259+).
Tyler Legacy’s Anna Moreland (148) had a second-place finish.
Legacy’s Burnley had the top girls total of the meet with 1,150 pounds, and Matlock’s 960 pounds was the second most by a girls lifter.
On the boys’ side, Legacy’s Kane Jones won the 148-pound class with a total of 1,285 pounds.
Other first-place boys were West Rusk’s Alejandro Netro (114), Winona’s Luis Oretga (12), Linden-Kildare’s Michael Lane (132), Overton’s Trayson Wright (165), Henderson’s Yacorus Porter (181), Jefferson’s Key Parker (198), Winona’s Esteban Munoz (22), Jefferson’s Da’Vonta Waites (242), Henderson’s Eujayvion McAlister (275), Henderson’s Devin Fields (308) and Overton’s Kadden Williams (super heavyweight).
Henderson’s Porter had a total of 1,490 pounds in the 181-pound class, which would have one ever class except the 275-pound class, where Henderson’s McAlister had the top total of the meet with 1,750 pounds, and the 308-pound class, where Henderson’s Fields had a total of 1,685 pounds.
Tyler Legacy’s Robinson had a total of 1,590 pounds in the 275-pound class.
Tyler Legacy’s Nathan Page (132) and Tariq Robinson (275) and Tyler High’s Dunaireon Cantley (198) all had second-place finishes.