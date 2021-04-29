When Justin Kniffen came to Tyler Legacy in 2017 after a highly successful run at Harleton, he knew he was taking over a struggling program.
“A lot of my coaching friends think I am crazy,” Kniffen said to the Tyler Morning Telegraph about his new challenge with the Lady Raiders when he was hired. “I always like being told that something can’t be done. I am going to stay, do it right and compete. The (kids) need to be assured that this isn’t a one and done for me. My family, the administration and everyone is behind it to make it a winner.”
The Lady Raiders were 6-23 in the season prior to Kniffen’s arrival.
Kniffen said he came to Legacy with a six-year plan to get the program competitive in six years.
In the third year — 2020 — the Lady Raiders were 6-8-1 and 1-1 in district play. They had just rallied from an 11-2 deficit to defeat North Mesquite 23-15.
There was still quite a bit of season remaining, but the Lady Raiders could see a path to reaching the playoffs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic began and effectively shut down the rest of the season.
Legacy entered the 2021 season with multiple goals, and one was to reach the postseason.
After a program-record 19 wins and a 7-5 district mark, the Lady Raiders are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“The playoffs was a goal, so we met goal one,” Kniffen said. “I’m really excited for those that have been here, the juniors and sophomores that have kind of paid the price getting to this point. It’s very rewarding, especially with the group that we have that is relatively young, and we don’t lose anybody.”
The Lady Raiders (19-8) have zero seniors on their roster.
Legacy will open the playoffs with a best-of-three series against Garland Sachse (20-7-1). The series will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Faulkner Park. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sachse, and Game 3 will follow Game 2, if necessary.
“I’m like over excited,” junior catcher Gabi Escandon said. “I’m so happy right now. I’ve never been to the playoffs, so I don’t know what to expect, but I’m hoping for a good outcome.”
Escandon is one of the rare upperclassmen on the Lady Raiders and leads the team with a .578 average.
The Lady Raiders have multiple new players to the roster this season, and one is freshman Kylee Tapia, who moved to Tyler from California before the school year.
“I just kind of stayed myself, and I just wanted to play,” Tapia said. “We all have a love for the game and we just want to go out there and play. I connected with the girls really easily, and we became friends really quickly.”
Tapia has a .377 batting average with a team-high four home runs and 33 RBIs.
Sophomore Maddie Carrillo was on the team last year when the season was ended. She said she’s happy to play a part in helping the Lady Raiders reach the playoffs this season.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Carrillo said. “I was really sad when last year ended. But this year has been pretty exciting. Getting to go to the playoffs is what I’ve been looking forward to since I was little, so it’s a really fun experience.”
But the Lady Raiders aren’t done just yet.
“We want to keep going,” said Kniffen, who was honored as the Tyler Legacy High School Teacher of the Year at Tyler ISD’s Educator of the Year Banquet on Thursday night. “We don’t want to be satisfied. Yes, I grin every time I think about what we’ve accomplished this year, but we’ve still got some business to take care of. I’m anxious to see how they respond.”
The Lady Raiders reached the playoffs in 2015 and were swept by Waco Midway (11-0, 9-0). In 2011, they lost to Temple (3-0, 10-2). The last playoff victory for the program was in 2010 when they defeated Bryan 2-0 in bi-district before falling 3-2 in the area round to Sachse, which is coincidentally their opponent this weekend.
Members of the Lady Raiders roster are Addy Arivett, Aiyanna Martinez, Bonnye Bunn, Brooke Davis, Emily McClain, Gabi Escandon, Haylee Hulsey, Jaydee Diller, Kylee Tapia, London Goode, Maddie Carrillo, Maddie Flanery, Mallory Kniffen, Presley Johnston, Reese Neely and Samira Matlock.
