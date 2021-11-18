Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs. Cedar Hill (7-4)
When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday; Globe Life Field, Arlington
Notable
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (151 carries, 1,355 yards, 13 TDs; 29 catches, 380 yards, 6 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (130 carries, 808 yards, 14 TDs; 33 catches, 405 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (92 of 179, 1,082 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INT; 51 carries, 234 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (60 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF) … ATH Aaron Sears (19 carries, 234 yards, 3 TDs; 64 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT) … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … LB LaBrendo Flowers (71 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 FR, 1 FF) … LB Jett Stanger (96 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 FR) … DB Jordan Ford (86 tackles, 4 FR, 7 INT, 4 TFL) … DB Cayden Starks (66 tackles) … WR LaDavion Butler … K Christian Baxter … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner (10 catches, 277 yards, 3 TD) … Jeremiah Sheffie (67 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT)
Cedar Hill: DB Jalon Peoples … DL Syncere Massey … QB Cedric Harden Jr. … DL Harvey Dyson … LB Kylan Salter
Did you know: Miller is the school’s all-time rushing yardage leader with 4,857 yards … Cedar Hill has scored 251 points and allowed 274 points, while Legacy has scored 383 points and allowed 388 points … Peoples, Massey and Dyson are all committed to Texas Tech, which recently hired former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire as its new head football coach. McGuire went 141-42 at Cedar Hill from 2003-2016, winning state titles in 2006, 2013 and 2014 … Cedar Hill defeated Legacy 45-0 in last season’s playoffs. The Longhorns went on to lose in the Class 6A Division II final to Katy, which also defeated Cedar Hill in the 2012 title game.
Last week: Tyler Legacy 41, Garland 40; Cedar Hill 10, Bryan 5
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Bridgeland or College Park at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Waco ISD Stadium.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports