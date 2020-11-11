Mineola (9-1) vs. Atlanta (3-7)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (256 carries, 2,474 yards, 31 TD; 116 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (108 carries, 1,078 yards, 16 TD; 26 catches, 447 yards, 6 TD; 49 tackles, 5 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (32 of 63, 487 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT; 29 carries, 187 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (88 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (96 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (5 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore
Atlanta: QB Justin Pierce … RB Caleb Hamilton … RB Keith Kinney … WR Terunte Neal … LB De’Korian Parker … DL Trey Adams … LB Logan Shelton
Quick hits: Mineola is averaging 396.2 rushing yards per game … Sneed and Pendergrass have combined for 53 of the Yellowjackets’ 58 offensive touchdowns … Mineola averages 43.3 points per game … Atlanta won its final two games of the season after starting 1-7. The Rabbits averaged 40.5 points per game in those two wins.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison